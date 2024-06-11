Quick Links How to Get the Meteorite Staff Early

Key Takeaways Meteorite Staff in Elden Ring has high intelligence scaling and a reasonable requirement of 18 intelligence.

Getting the Meteorite Staff early involves following a specific path and jumping off cliffs with Torrent.

Following a detailed journey in the game will lead you to the Meteorite Staff location in the Swamp of Aeonia.

The Meteorite Staff is one of the many staves you can get in Elden Ring, which can be used to cast Sorceries. If you didn't start the game out with a staff from your class, you're going to want to pick one up - and this one is a great early game staff to get. While the Meteorite staff has no skill to speak of, it has an incredibly high Intelligence scaling of S rank. It can't be upgraded, but honestly, you're not even going to need a new Staff for a long time if you pick this one up early.

Additionally, this Staff has a very reasonable Intelligence requirement of only 18. For a magic build that's going to be dumping attribute points into Intelligence, this should be relatively easy for you to get.

Meteorite Staff Glintstone Staff Strike No Skill - 4.5 39 - - - - - 28 17 17 17 17 17 D - S - - 6 - 18 - - Boosts gravity sorcery Meteorite Staff Category Weapon Weight 4.5 Damage Type Strike Weapon Skill No Skill Attack PHY 39 Guard PHY 28 Guard MAG 17 Guard FIRE 17 Guard HOLY 17 Passive Boosts gravity sorcery Req INT 18 Guard LIGHT 17 Req STR 6 Scale INT S Scale STR D BOOST 17 Subcategory Glintstone Staff Expand

Did I mention it's a Glintstone Staff that can cast Gravity magic? Yeah, it's a great early game staff. Let's get into how you can get your own.

How to Get the Meteorite Staff Early

Unlock Torrent First

You're in for a bit of a journey here, so you're going to want to pick up Torrent first, if you're just starting the game. To do this, you're going to need to visit the Gatefront Ruins site of grace, which triggers your first visit with Melina - she will give you the Spectral Steed Whistle , which summons Torrent, and then you can be off on your marry way.

You'll likely pass by the Church of Elleh before you find the Gatefront Ruins site of grace. You should stop there and get the grace there, and then talk to Merchant Kalé as well. Pick up a crafting kit, if you have the runes for it. The important thing is the site of grace here.

Related Elden Ring: All Artist's Paintings Locations and Puzzles Finding them will get you some great rewards that you would otherwise miss in a playthrough.

Start From the Gatefront Ruins

After unlocking Torrent, you're going to follow the road to the southeast. This will lead you across a bridge to a fork in the road, and you'll head to the northern path which will take you all the way to the Third Church of Marika. Ignore all the enemies and NPCs along this road for now, you don't have time for this foolishness. Just ride straight to the church. You can even ignore the Troll with the sword. Just go right inside. Once in the church, you can pick up the Flask of Wondrous Physick and the Crimson Crystal Tear inside - you don't really need this, per say, but it's nice to have and easy to get.

Head to the Rotview Balcony

The next part of our journey has us heading north from the Third Church of Marika. You'll cross a river, and look around for a swirling white vortex rising into the air. This is a Spiritspring, and will allow you to jump a great deal higher with Torrent - you'll find these around the Lands Between periodically. Jump the ones nearby to ascent up the cliffs - you'll need to jump into three in total.

At the top of these cliffs is the Smoldering Church. There's a site of grace inside, but you'll have to fight Anastasia Tarnished-Eater in order to safely rest at it. I recommend making your life easier and ignoring her for now so you don't have to make this run all over again. This site of grace is optional, anyway.

If you do fight her, try to climb up onto something high. She's not so bad to fight from a higher perspective.

Instead, you'll ride east and jump over a wall to enter Caelid. Continue east until you come to the Rotview Balcony site of grace. Take a rest here, as Caelid is a dangerous place.

Onwards to the Smoldering Wall

Getting back to the road, follow it northeast all the way to Caelem Ruins . You'll see the Caelem Ruins site of grace along the road to the north of the ruins, you can pick that up freely if you like. You'll follow the road and keep your eyes out for the Smoldering Wall site of grace, though, which shouldn't be too far on your left beyond a Birdeye Telescope. The wall is pretty easy to see, itself.

Here, pick up this site of grace and rest to make sure you're fully healed. You're going to jump onto Torrent and head southeast until you get to the cliff overlooking the Swamp of Aeonia. Follow the cliffs southward until you see a tower, and jump off the cliff near the tower. Make sure you do, in fact, jump off the cliff, so that you can double jump closer to the ground. This will ensure you take no damage.

Never jump off high places without riding Torrent. Learn from my mistakes.

Now that you're in the swamp, you should see the Street of Sages Ruin area. You'll go to the foundation of the ruined tower, hop off Torrent, and then head through the doorway to go inside. There are three Poison Flowers within. Kill them all to clear the way, and then you'll see a corpse in a window. That's your staff.