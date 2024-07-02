Gestures and emotes in most games tend to be superfluous things. Little extras and cosmetics that can be used to either communicate or tease other players. Most will immediately think of Fortnite dances when we mention emotes, but believe it or not, some games actually use these gestures as powerful tools within their respective games, Elden Ring being a prime example of this, as some emotes will grant you access to secret areas of the map you might have otherwise missed entirely.

Shadow of the Erdtree has a particular area called the Hinterlands, which can only be accessed with a gesture known as the O'Mother Gesture. It can then be used at the Shadow Keep Back Gate to unlock a hidden passage. But you may be wondering where this gesture is and how to get it. Well, we're all too happy to answer that question for you right now.

Where is The O'Mother Gesture in Shadow of the Erdtree?

The O'Mother Gesture in Shadow of the Erdtree is located under a tree in Bonny Village. To get to Bonny Village, you'll need to delve into the Moorth Ruins and descend until you reach the Bonny Village Site of Grace.

How To Get The O'Mother Gesture

Beginning from the Bonny Village Site of Grace, I would suggest summoning your preferred Spirit Ashes, as this is allowed in this area. This will make life a lot easier as there are a lot of shadow enemies to deal with here, and having someone fighting your corner and drawing their attention is a blessing.

Head down the hill and into the village area on the left. You'll see quite a few Shadow Enemies, but more importantly, you'll have your first encounter with Greater Potentate, a humanoid mini-boss. They aren't hugely challenging, but they hit quite hard and can stun-lock you with the help of the other enemies around them. So, try to take them away from the other enemies and deal with them on their own. The best way to do so is to land two hits, roll away, let them come at you, and then repeat this pattern until they go down.

After this, continue through the village, but keep an eye out for a corpse on the left-hand side holding an item, as you'll come across a pretty handy weapon called the Bonny Butchering Knife , which will suit those with a high Dexterity bleed build.

You then find yourself in an area with a broken bridge. You'll need to drop down, and be aware of the dog enemies waiting for you below. Kill them, and then head to your left, where you will encounter an alter with some Revered Spirit Ash .

Head back the way you came and to the right of the broken bridge, where you'll find a slope leading up to the other side of the village. Along with another dog enemy, you'll need to take it down. Head onward, and in the next area, you'll find Greater Potentate again, so repeat the process of isolating and defeating them before moving forward.

Take out the Shadow enemies that will animate before you head on again, as there is the final Greater Potentate enemy waiting ahead. Take the final Greater Potentate down, and then head forward through the dilapidated building they were standing under, and in the distance, you will see a tree with an item underneath. This is where you will find the O'Mother Gesture.

How and Where To Use The O'Mother Gesture

To use this gesture, you need to go into the pause menu and then go to your active gestures on the right-hand side. You'll have six active gestures, and you can select any of these to swap them out for another that you have collected throughout your adventure. Simply select the O'Mother gesture and then select it to have your character perform this gesture.

As for where this gesture should be used, you'll want to head to the Shadow Keep Back Gate Site of Grace, and then instead of heading out to the area where you fought Commander Gaius, turn right and head to the statue up ahead. Perform this gesture near the statue and the wall will slide to the right, revealing a secret path that grants you access to The Hinterlands and the Finger Ruins of Dhea.