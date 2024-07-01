Weapons, Ashes of War, Spirit Ashes and Spells tend to get a lot of airtime when it comes to items within Elden Ring, but when it comes to creating a build that works, Talismans are usually the glue that holds it all together. These items provide fantastic buffs and abilities that can blend seamlessly with your playstyle to allow for loads of damage and utility, and thanks to Shadow of the Erdtree, there are even more options to play around with and experiment with.

We have some cool options now, like the Verdigris Discus , the Crimson Amber Medallion +3 and the Dried Bouquet to name a few. But my personal favorite, being a melee strength build, is the Two-Handed Sword Talisman . This can be tricky to find, as it's hidden within an area that's out in the middle of nowhere, but we assure you, it's worth checking out and we will show you how.

Where is the Two-Handed Sword Talisman

The Two-Handed Sword Talisman is located in the Rauh Base, the lower region of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. This area can be accessed relatively early into your DLC campaign, provided you know where to go. You'll need to head north of the Moorth Ruins and then make your way through the secret passage filled with Miranda Sprout enemies, which will take you through to the Ruah Base.

From there, you will need to make your way along the beginning area and then work your way along the body of water until you reach the Temple Town Ruins. This is an area that may seem like it is inaccessible, but with the use of some tight platforming and Torrent's high-jumping abilities, you'll be able to hop into the main area.

The quickest and easiest way to do so is by going to the right of the structure when coming down from the nearest Site of Grace, and you will see a ruined section of the Temple, which can be used to make a jump to the upper region of this area.

From here, you will have to fight a rather tough Knight enemy, and there isn't a lot of room to maneuver without falling out of Temple Town and having to platform back up again, so plan accordingly and take them down. Then, all that's left to do is head to the area that houses a treasure chest, and you'll find the Two-Handed Sword Talisman inside. But be sure to look around the area, as you'll also find a Scadutree Fragment , Revered Spirit Ash , and the Divine Bird Ornis Spirit Ashes.

Is The Two-Handed Sword Talisman Good?

The value you get out of the Two-Handed Sword Talisman will depend on what sort of build you lean into. If you run an Arcane Build where spells are your bread and butter, this will be of no use to you. Heck, even if you can't go without using a shield in your build, this Talisman will be of little use to you. But if you're someone who runs a melee build, relies on strength, and doesn't mind two-handing a colossal sword, then this will work a treat.

Weapons introduced in the DLC that work well with this Talisman include the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword , the Anvil Hammer and Devonia's Hammer , but just about any huge weapon that deals physical damage will work a treat here. This will give you a 15% boost to your damage output when using a weapon Two-Handed.

This can also be combined with other heavy build items like the Verdigris Discus Talisman, armor sets like the the Solitude Set or the Rakshasa Set . Do bear in mind, however, that this talisman will not affect the damage output of your spirit ashes, won't work with paired weapons and also won't work with dual-wield weapons. But all in all, it's fair to say that if you're a heavy melee build, you'll probably love the Two-Handed Sword Talisman.