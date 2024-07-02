In Elden Ring, three bars in the top left corner of the screen effectively act as your lifelines in The Lands Between. You have your HP, which keeps you breathing; your FP, which allows you to perform Spells, Summons, and abilities; and then you have your stamina, allowing you to sprint, roll and block attacks without taking damage.

There are a lot of Talismans, like the Crimson Amber Medallion +3 and the Cerulean Amber Medallion +3 , that raise HP and FP, respectively. Up until the release of Elden Ring's DLC, however, there hadn't been a fantastic way to keep your stamina high in encounters beyond leveling endurance. Well, if you want to finally fix that issue, then the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman may be just the ticket.

Where is the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman in Shadow of the Erdtree?

The Two-Headed Turtle Talisman is located in the Ellac River area of the Shadow Realm. Players will need to access the secret passage through Ellac Cave, and then head upstream towards the Ellac Greatbridge, and then search the foggy area carefully for a hidden cave that houses the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman.

How To Get To the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman

Players should begin at the Ruined Forge Lava Intake and head outside from the Site of Grace. Then, head north until the path slopes down to the right behind you through a giant stone archway. Head through this arch and then head down the hill to the left.

Be wary of the exploding Poison along your path, and make your way down to the body of water where you'll find Miranda Sprouts and a Giant Crab. Ignore these enemies and run through the secret path behind the Miranda Sprouts and continue through this cave until you reach the Ellac River Cave Site of Grace.

From here, head out and right to begin heading upstream towards the Ellac Greatbridge. You'll encounter a number of bug enemies, which can easily be avoided if you are on the back of Torrent

Continue this way until you reach an area just before the Ellac Greatbridge, where you will encounter a Tree Spirit. This is a tough fight, but it's worth doing to get your hands on the Horned Bairn. But feel free to run ahead if you're not up for it.

Keep heading along this path upstream, and you will eventually come to an area where you will see another Giant Crab. At this point, survey the wall behind them and you'll find a waterfall. Walk through this waterfall and you'll find a hidden area with Glow Worm enemies guarding the item you've been looking for: the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman.

Is The Two-Headed Turtle Talisman Good?

If you were a fan of the Green Turtle Talisman , then this will be right up your street, as this talisman is just a heightened version of the one from the base game. This talisman, when equipped, will vastly increase the rate of stamina regen, which can be a blessing for players who rely on dodge rolls or blocking with their shield.

Sadly, it can't be equipped alongside the Green Turtle Talisman, but it's a massive improvement that will make keeping your green bar full much easier during intense battles. This offers a 17.7% buff on your usual stamina regen rate, and considering it's only a little heavier than the Green Turtle variant, there's no good reason not to swap this one in.