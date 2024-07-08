The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring introduced a new upgrade system known as the Shadow Realm Blessing. The Blessing doesn’t replace Runes, however, it is more important to players than the traditional upgrade system while they’re adventuring in the Realm of Shadow.

In order to take advantage of the new system, players must gather upgrade materials known as Scadutree Fragments and consume them at a Site of Grace. These materials can be found all over the Realm of Shadow, including in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh and the nearby secret area known as Enir-Ilim. Keep reading to find out how to get your hands on every Scadutree Fragment while you’re exploring these areas.

Ancient Ruins of Rauh Scadutree Fragment

#1 Temple Town Ruins

The first fragment can be found in the Temple Town Ruins, an area south of the main Ancient Ruins of Rauh that can only be entered via a secret path that starts in Scadu Altus. You’ll find the path north of the Moorth Ruins and you can follow it to reach not just the Temple Town Ruins, but also the Northern Nameless Mausoleum. Once you’ve made it to your destination, you’ll find the fragment on a body on a high platform in the northern part of the settlement.

#2 Rauh Ancient Ruins, East

The second Scadutree Fragment can be found right next to the Rauh Ancient Ruins, East Site of Grace. To get there, start at the Viaduct Minor Tower Site of Grace and make your way west through the catacombs until you come out the other side. The Site of Grace and fragment can be found close to the exit.

#3 Pot Shadow

The third fragment can be obtained by killing a Pot Shadow enemy found a bit to the north inside another underground area. Make sure to kill this enemy quickly as it will despawn after a few seconds if left alone.

#4 Lesser Golden Hippopotamus

To get your hands on the fourth fragment, fast-travel back to the Viaduct Minor Tower Site of Grace and use the nearby lift to start making your way southwest. This path will take you to a Lesser Golden Hippopotamus enemy that drops a Scadutree Fragment when killed.

#5 Rauh Ancient Ruins, West

From the Site of Grace in the east, start traveling southwest over the bridge and you’ll soon stumble upon another Site of Grace known as Rauh Ancient Ruins, West. Go inside the nearby building and make your way up the stairs until you reach the top level. Clear all the enemies and look around closely to find another Scadutree Fragment in one of the corners of the room.

After you’ve cleared the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, you’ll want to make your way to the nearby Enir-Ilim secret area. To do so, you’ll need to defeat both Messmer the Impaler in Shadow Keep and Romina, Saint of the Bud in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. After you defeat Romina, use Messmer’s kindling to set the tree on fire and you’ll be automatically teleported to Enir-Illim.

Enir-Ilim Scadutree Fragments

#1 Spiral Rise

The first Scadutree Fragment in the area can be found right next to the Spiral Rise Site of Grace. Simply head west from the First Rise Site of Grace and you’ll reach this location in no time.

#2 Outer Tower

Head up the spiral staircase until you find a window that allows you to access the rooftops. Use the rooftops to reach a staircase leading to the upper level where you’ll find an altar room holding the second fragment.

#3 Path to Belurat

This next fragment is notoriously difficult to get as it can only be reached after performing some very precise platforming. The fragment can be found near the bottom of the path that leads to Euporia and opens the back entrance to Belurat. Check out our detailed walkthrough below for more details.

#4 Cleansing Chamber Anteroom

The final fragment in the area is conveniently located right next to the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom Site of Grace. You can find this location south of Spiral Rise at the very end of Enir-Ilim.