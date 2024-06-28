Key Takeaways These are the top 10 best Colossal Swords in Elden Ring, ranked based on their damage output, unique skills, and versatility.

Guts Greatsword - This weapon takes everything we love about the Zweihander and dials it up to eleven. With more reach, damage, and opportunities for one-shotting enemies, the Guts Greatsword is a must-have for any player.

Starscourge Greatsword - This paired Colossal Sword is a wrecking ball of a weapon that can handle everything you throw at it. Its unique skill, Starcaller Cry Skill, adds to its already impressive capabilities.

Colossal Swords are some of the most iconic weapons in Elden Ring. They’re big, they’re powerful, and they make you look like an anime character. Wielding these gargantuan armaments tends to require a lot of Strength points, but the investment is well worth it considering you can one-shot a lot of enemies with them.

With the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Colossal Sword enthusiasts have a few more toys at their disposal to play with. Some of the new additions are mere reskins of weapons from the base game, but there are also a couple of unique Colossal Swords to look forward to. But can these new contenders hold a candle to some of the juggernauts from the base game? Let’s find out!

10 Grafted Blade Greatsword

In 10th place, we have the sword version of the Iron Throne and George R.R. Martin’s biggest contribution to Elden Ring. Okay, I made that last part up. FromSoftware likely created the Grafted Blade Greatsword as a tribute to Game of Thrones and its design is certainly an... acquired taste. But regardless of whether you like the design or not, everyone can agree that this is a pretty powerful sword that can pack one hell of a punch. Its main downside is that it can only deal Physical damage.

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is a good choice for bonk builds that rely on both offense and defense. Whereas the sword itself can dish out the punishment, its unique skill makes its wielder highly resistant to damage and negative status effects, albeit only for a short time. A fun fact to note about the Oath of Vengeance Skill is that the buff persists even after unequipping the weapon. In other words, you can use the weapon as a glorified Consumable if you’re so inclined.

9 Zweihander

This is one of those basic-looking weapons that’s easy to overlook if you’re new to Elden Ring. After all, the Zweihander only deals Physical damage and doesn’t come with a unique skill like a lot of the other weapons on this list. But you definitely shouldn’t sleep on this weapon, Tarnished, because it's surprisingly powerful when paired with specific Ashes of War. Not only that, but it’s also one of the longest Colossal Swords in the game and deals a ton of Poise damage.

As is always the case with these types of weapons, the effectiveness of the Zweihander depends primarily on the player. Although you can get a lot of mileage out of the Zweihander even without any fancy Ashes of War, the weapon truly shines when paired with something like the Lion's Claw Skill or Ash of War: Flame Skewer and a couple of Talismans that add even more damage.

8 Royal Greatsword

If you like being brainy in addition to brawny, the Royal Greatsword is for you. This elegant weapon was designed for STR/INT builds and is one of the best Colossal Swords in Elden Ring for dealing Magic damage. In addition, the Royal Greatsword also inflicts a ton of Frostbite buildup with the Wolf's Assault Skill . Sure, you’ll be reminded that you killed poor Blaidd whenever you use the skill, but that is simply the price one must pay for owning an awesome weapon.

Some of the Royal Greatsword’s strengths also happen to be some of its most noticeable weaknesses. STR/INT builds are difficult to pull off and require a significant stat investment. For some reason, the weapon also requires a fair amount of Dexterity to wield. If you have the necessary stats and use a build that can play around Wolf’s Assault, the Royal Greatsword can be a fantastic weapon against certain bosses. That said, there are better options out there.

7 Maliketh’s Black Blade

Next up, we have Maliketh's Black Blade , an extremely menacing weapon that’s a lot more dangerous than its base stats might suggest. Don’t get me wrong, the damage isn’t bad but almost half of it is Holy damage, which is notoriously ineffective in the mid and late game. The Holy damage is the main reason why Maliketh’s Black Blade isn’t higher up on this list, but that shouldn’t dissuade you from taking it for a spin because there’s more to this weapon than first meets the eye.

As you may have already guessed by now, the main selling point here is the Destined Death Skill , which absolutely shreds everything it touches. One of the most important features of Destined Death is the fact that it deals percentage-based damage, which is always useful in a game where many bosses have insanely large health pools. As a little bonus, the weapon art also deals damage over time.

6 Fire Knight’s Greatsword

The Fire Knight's Greatsword is one of the new Colossal Swords added in Shadow of the Erdtree and it’s essentially a direct upgrade to the Zweihander. This bad boy deals more Physical damage than its counterpart while also inflicting a fair amount of Fire Damage. You’ll need to invest some points into Faith in addition to Strength and Dexterity in order to get the most out of it, but that’s not a huge drawback, all things considered.

Much like the Zweihander, the Fire Knight’s Greatsword doesn’t come with a unique skill, meaning you can customize it to fit your playstyle using Ashes of War. The Fire Knight’s Greatsword is also one of the fastest and lightest Colossal Swords in the game, so all around a great weapon with very few disadvantages. The only thing preventing it from grabbing an even higher spot on our list is the fact that the following weapons are absolute monsters.

5 Godslayer’s Greatsword

If you’re a bit of a pyromaniac, you’ll definitely love what the Godslayer's Greatsword has to offer. This weapon deals considerably more Fire damage compared to the Fire Knight’s Greatsword, albeit at the cost of some Physical damage. But who even needs Physical damage when this sword can turn itself into a living flame that incinerates everything in its path?

A couple of other advantages you can expect from this weapon are reach and speed. The Godslayer’s Greatsword is about as fast as the Zweihander and the Fire Knight’s Greatsword, if not slightly faster, while only weighing a tad more. As far as its unique skill is concerned, it’s worth noting that the The Queen's Black Flame Skill allows for a follow-up attack and deals damage over time. We wouldn’t necessarily recommend trying to use the skill in PvP due to its lengthy animation, but the Queen’s Black Flame wrecks pretty much anything in PvE.

4 Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword

The Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword is another Colossal Sword introduced in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and it’s arguably even stronger than the Fire Knight’s Greatsword. The weapon has steep requirements, but deals a metric ton of Physical damage along with a fair amount of Magic damage for good measure. As you might expect from a weapon of this scale, a couple of swings with the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword are enough to break the Poise of most enemies.

Interestingly enough, the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword doesn’t inflict Blood Loss build or any other status effect despite scaling with Arcane. This, combined with the fact that the lightning explosion caused by its unique skill doesn’t actually inflict Lightning damage, makes it a pretty confusing weapon for players new to Elden Ring. But as veteran players know, this game has lots of quirks, and the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword just happens to be one of them.

3 Ruins Greatsword

The Ruins Greatsword is a behemoth of a weapon that comes with a suitably ludicrous Strength requirement of 50, by far the highest out of any Colossal Sword in the game. A weapon seemingly designed for the likes of Thor, the Ruins Greatsword is basically a huge slab of stone attached to a handle. Despite its somewhat primitive appearance, this is it powerful Magic item that comes with one of the strongest unique skills in the game.

Appropriately titled, the Wave of Destruction Skill turns the Ruins Greatsword into a very effective ranged weapon. In fact, you’ll likely spend most of your time wreaking havoc from afar rather than going Unga Bunga on your enemies while wielding the Ruins Greatsword. Naturally, bonking enemies on the head with a chunk of stone is very effective as well. The only thing that may be a bit off-putting for some players is the INT requirement. However, you only need to invest 16 points, which isn’t too bad all things considered.

2 Starscourge Greatsword

And coming up at number two we have the Starscourge Greatsword , everyone’s favorite paired Colossal Sword. That’s right, you get a special two-for-one deal with this weapon, although you could just as easily use another Colossal Sword in your other hand and wear your spare Starscourge Greatsword on your back like a total badass. Regardless of whether you use just one of them or pair it with its twin, the Starscourge Greatsword is a wrecking ball of a weapon that can handle everything you throw at it thanks in no small part to its unique skill, Starcaller Cry Skill .

If, for some reason, you’re not a big fan of the skill, it’s worth noting that you can get two reskins of this weapon in Shadow of the Erdtree. The two variants of the Greatsword of Radahn (Lord) are arguably a bit weaker than the Starscurge Greatsword, but they’re still good weapons in their own right. Fun fact: if you equip both the Starscourge Greatsword and one of its knock-offs, your character will wear all four swords at once for maximum style points.

1 Greatsword

Last but not least, we have a Colossal Sword that needs no introduction at this point, a sword so infamous that most people don’t even refer to it by its in-game name. We’re talking, of course, about the Guts Greatsword, or just the ‘ Greatsword if you want to get technical about it. This weapon takes everything we love about the Zweihander and dials it up to eleven. More reach, more damage, more opportunities for one-shotting enemies or launching them into the stratosphere.

Since the Guts Greatsword doesn’t come equipped with a unique skill, you are free to infuse it with an Ash of War of your choice, and there are quite a few to pick from. Want to add some Gravity magic to your repertoire? Infuse the weapon with Ash of War: Waves of Darkness and laugh maniacally while nearby foes succumb to your powerful AoE attacks. Want to destroy enemies from afar without even swinging the weapon at all? Equip Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp and launch attackers into the air with a well-aimed wave of ice. When it comes to the Guts Greatsword, the possibilities for destruction are nearly endless.