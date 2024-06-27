The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC introduced a host of new content to Elden Ring, including a couple of new gameplay mechanics. One of the most interesting (and divisive) is known as the Shadow Realm Blessing and allows players to simultaneously upgrade both their offensive and defensive capabilities by consuming Scadutree Fragments at a Site of Grace. These buffs are permanent but only affect the player while they’re in the Realm of Shadow.

Shadow of the Erdtree is a brutally difficult DLC, which means that you’ll want to start collecting Scadutree Fragments as soon as possible if you hope to survive in this unforgiving land. As luck would have it, you can find a fair number of these fragments in Gravesite Plain, the DLC’s starting region. It’s worth noting that as of patch 1.22.2, the buffs granted by the first half of the maximum amount of Blessings have been increased. This makes the Scadutree Fragments found in Gravesite Plain more important than ever.

This guide will cover all the Scadutree Fragments found in Gravesite Plain and its two Legacy Dungeons – Belurat, Tower Settlement and Castle Ensis. We’re also going to include the small handful of fragments scattered around the Cerulean Coast and the Stone Coffin Fissure. All in all, you can expect to get your hands on over a dozen fragments by following this guide.

Gravesite Plain (Main) Scadutree Fragments

#1 Northeast of the Scorched Ruins

The first Scadutree Fragment you can get your hands on can be found just northeast of the Scorched Ruins. Unlike many of the other fragments, this one won’t be found on the ground. Instead, you’ll need to kill a Pot Shadow enemy to get it to drop. While you’re in the area, make sure to check the nearby cave for the "The Sacred Tower" Painting .

#2-3 Church of Consolation

Next, you can grab two Scadutree Fragments by making your way to the Church of Consolation southeast of the Scorched Ruins. You'll find the fragments next to the statue of Marika.

#4 Three-Path Cross

From the Scorched Ruins follow the road northwest until you reach the Three-Path Cross. You’ll find the second fragment on the floor right next to the Site of Grace.

#5 West of Prospect Town

For the next fragment, you’ll need to make your way to Prospect Town. To get there, you’ll need to head west from the Three-Path Cross and then turn left once you’ve made your way through the underpass. Start traveling south from here and you’ll reach Prospect Town in no time. The fragment drops from a Shadow Pot enemy found in the forest west of town.

#6 Main Gate Cross

You’ll find the sixth Scadutree Fragment right next to the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace at the base of the stairs that lead up to Belurat, Tower Settlement.

#7 Belurat, Tower Settlement Fragment

This one is somewhat hidden but not too difficult to find if you know where to look. Make your way to the lower level of the room with the giant scorpions hanging from the ceilings, but don’t enter the room. Instead, look to your right of the entrance to find a bunch of rumble. Climb over it and you’ll come across a room where you’ll find a Scadutree Fragment along with a Miquella’s Cross.

#8 Castle Front

Once you’ve finished clearing Belurat, it’s time to make your way to Castle Ensis. You can quickly get there by fast-traveling back to the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace and following the road northeast past the Run-Down Traveler’s Rest and over the Ellac Greatbridge. You’ll find the next Scadutree Fragment next to a statue in the camp sitting at the base of Castle Ensis.

#9 Castle Ensis

Another Scadutree Fragment is located conveniently right next to the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site of Grace.

#10 Pillar Path Cross

Make your way back to the Castle Front Site of Grace and this time the road leading southeast until you reach the Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace. A Scadutree Fragment can be found right next to it.

Cerulean Coast Scadutree Fragments

#1 Cerulean Coast West Cave

The Cerulean Coast located south of Gravesite Plain contains two Scadutree Fragments, the first of which can be found inside a cave in the northern part of the region. Start at the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace and travel northwest to find the cave. Watch out for the Demi-Human Chief guarding it.

#2 Cerulean Coast Cross

You’ll find the second fragment right next to the Cerulean Coast Cross Site of Grace in the south of the region.

Stone Coffin Fissure Scadutree Fragment

#1 Fissure Cross

There’s only one fragment in this region and you can find it next to the Fissure Cross Site of Grace. To get here, start at the Cerulean Coast Cross Site of Grace and make your way south to reach Stone Coffin Fissure. Fissure Cross is just to the east of that location.

Charon’s Hidden Grave Scadutree Fragment

#1 Western Lake

This next fragment drops from the Hippo enemy found in the center of the lake. Kill the Hippo and the fragment is yours. Getting to this location is a bit of a hassle, but you can start at the Dragon’s Pit Terminus and travel southeast to the Grand Altar of the Dragon Communion. From there, travel west until you reach the Charon’s Hidden Grave Site of Grace. The lake with the Hippo is just a stone’s throw away.

Jagged Peak Scadutree Fragment

The single fragment found in Jagged Peak is southeast of the Foot of the Jagged Peak Site of Grace. Use the two Spiritsprings to go up the mountain and take the path with rolling boulders while doing your best not to get crushed. You’ll find the fragment at the end of the path.