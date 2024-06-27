The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC introduced a host of new content to Elden Ring, including a couple of new gameplay mechanics. One of the most interesting (and divisive) is known as the Shadow Realm Blessing and allows players to simultaneously upgrade both their offensive and defensive capabilities by consuming Scadutree Fragments at a Site of Grace. These buffs are permanent but only affect the player while they’re in the Realm of Shadow.
Shadow of the Erdtree is a brutally difficult DLC, which means that you’ll want to start collecting Scadutree Fragments as soon as possible if you hope to survive in this unforgiving land. As luck would have it, you can find a fair number of these fragments in Gravesite Plain, the DLC’s starting region. It’s worth noting that as of patch 1.22.2, the buffs granted by the first half of the maximum amount of Blessings have been increased. This makes the Scadutree Fragments found in Gravesite Plain more important than ever.
This guide will cover all the Scadutree Fragments found in Gravesite Plain and its two Legacy Dungeons – Belurat, Tower Settlement and Castle Ensis. We’re also going to include the small handful of fragments scattered around the Cerulean Coast and the Stone Coffin Fissure. All in all, you can expect to get your hands on over a dozen fragments by following this guide.
Gravesite Plain (Main) Scadutree Fragments
#1 Northeast of the Scorched Ruins
The first Scadutree Fragment you can get your hands on can be found just northeast of the Scorched Ruins. Unlike many of the other fragments, this one won’t be found on the ground. Instead, you’ll need to kill a Pot Shadow enemy to get it to drop. While you’re in the area, make sure to check the nearby cave for the "The Sacred Tower" Painting .
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – How to Find the ‘Sacred Tower’ Painting
One of the first paintings you can find, and one of the last puzzles you can solve.
#2-3 Church of Consolation
Next, you can grab two Scadutree Fragments by making your way to the Church of Consolation southeast of the Scorched Ruins. You'll find the fragments next to the statue of Marika.
#4 Three-Path Cross
From the Scorched Ruins follow the road northwest until you reach the Three-Path Cross. You’ll find the second fragment on the floor right next to the Site of Grace.
#5 West of Prospect Town
For the next fragment, you’ll need to make your way to Prospect Town. To get there, you’ll need to head west from the Three-Path Cross and then turn left once you’ve made your way through the underpass. Start traveling south from here and you’ll reach Prospect Town in no time. The fragment drops from a Shadow Pot enemy found in the forest west of town.
#6 Main Gate Cross
You’ll find the sixth Scadutree Fragment right next to the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace at the base of the stairs that lead up to Belurat, Tower Settlement.
#7 Belurat, Tower Settlement Fragment
This one is somewhat hidden but not too difficult to find if you know where to look. Make your way to the lower level of the room with the giant scorpions hanging from the ceilings, but don’t enter the room. Instead, look to your right of the entrance to find a bunch of rumble. Climb over it and you’ll come across a room where you’ll find a Scadutree Fragment along with a Miquella’s Cross.
#8 Castle Front
Once you’ve finished clearing Belurat, it’s time to make your way to Castle Ensis. You can quickly get there by fast-traveling back to the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace and following the road northeast past the Run-Down Traveler’s Rest and over the Ellac Greatbridge. You’ll find the next Scadutree Fragment next to a statue in the camp sitting at the base of Castle Ensis.
#9 Castle Ensis
Another Scadutree Fragment is located conveniently right next to the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site of Grace.
#10 Pillar Path Cross
Make your way back to the Castle Front Site of Grace and this time the road leading southeast until you reach the Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace. A Scadutree Fragment can be found right next to it.
Cerulean Coast Scadutree Fragments
#1 Cerulean Coast West Cave
The Cerulean Coast located south of Gravesite Plain contains two Scadutree Fragments, the first of which can be found inside a cave in the northern part of the region. Start at the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace and travel northwest to find the cave. Watch out for the Demi-Human Chief guarding it.
#2 Cerulean Coast Cross
You’ll find the second fragment right next to the Cerulean Coast Cross Site of Grace in the south of the region.
Stone Coffin Fissure Scadutree Fragment
#1 Fissure Cross
There’s only one fragment in this region and you can find it next to the Fissure Cross Site of Grace. To get here, start at the Cerulean Coast Cross Site of Grace and make your way south to reach Stone Coffin Fissure. Fissure Cross is just to the east of that location.
Charon’s Hidden Grave Scadutree Fragment
#1 Western Lake
This next fragment drops from the Hippo enemy found in the center of the lake. Kill the Hippo and the fragment is yours. Getting to this location is a bit of a hassle, but you can start at the Dragon’s Pit Terminus and travel southeast to the Grand Altar of the Dragon Communion. From there, travel west until you reach the Charon’s Hidden Grave Site of Grace. The lake with the Hippo is just a stone’s throw away.
Jagged Peak Scadutree Fragment
#1 Foot of the Jagged Peak Path
The single fragment found in Jagged Peak is southeast of the Foot of the Jagged Peak Site of Grace. Use the two Spiritsprings to go up the mountain and take the path with rolling boulders while doing your best not to get crushed. You’ll find the fragment at the end of the path.
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Shadow of the Erdtree is the first and only DLC expansion for FromSoftware's groundbreaking Elden Ring. It takes players to a whole new region, the Land of Shadow, where a new story awaits the Tarnished.
- Base Game
- Elden Ring
- Platform
- PC , PS4 , PS5 , Xbox One , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S
- Released
- June 21, 2024
- Developer(s)
- FromSoftware
- Publisher(s)
- Bandai Namco Entertainment , FromSoftware
- Genre
- Soulslike , RPG
- Multiplayer
- Online Co-Op , Online Multiplayer
- Engine
- Proprietary
- ESRB
- M For Mature 17+ Due To Blood and Gore, Language, Suggestive Themes, Violence
- File Size PlayStation
- 16.502 GB
Shadow of the Erdtree: Fastest Way to Unlock Elden Ring DLC Content (Complete Guide)
Unlock Shadow of the Erdtree content asap with this handy shortcuts.