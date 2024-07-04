As if the base game wasn’t already punishing enough, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring dials the difficulty up to eleven. Players need to make good use of every tool at their disposal to survive in the harsh world of the Realm of Shadow, and that includes taking advantage of the new Shadow Realm Blessing system.

The Shadow Realm Blessing is a straightforward upgrade system that allows players to simultaneously upgrade their defensive and offensive capabilities by consuming Scadutree Fragments at a Site of Grace. These fragments can be found all over the place, but are more common in some areas than others. We already covered the Scadutree Fragments in Gravesite Plain in a separate article, so today let’s take a look at where you can find all the fragments in Scadu Altus and the surrounding areas.

Scadu Altus Scadutree Fragments

#1 Highroad Cross

You’ll find your first Scadutree Fragment in the area right next to the Highroad Cross Site of Grace north of Castle Ensis.

#2 Messmer Soldiers Camp

Follow the road north from Highroad Cross until you reach an encampment filled with Messmer Soldiers. The second fragment is close to the camp’s entrance.

#3-4 Church of the Crusade

Next, you can grab two fragments by making your way west up the hill where you’ll find the Church of the Crusade. The two fragments can be found on the altar inside the church, but be careful when you approach the building because you’ll be invaded by an old acquaintance, Fire Knight Queelign .

#5 Moorth Ruins Camp

From the Church of the Crusade, go back to the main road and this time take the southeast path once you reach the crossroads. You’ll eventually run into another camp filled with Messmer Soldiers. Look around carefully to find another Scadutree Fragment.

#6 Moorth Ruins Site of Grace

Just across the road from the aforementioned camp are the Moorth Ruins. You’ll find a fragment next to the Site of Grace there.

#7 Moorth Ruins Pot Shadow

There’s another Scadutree Fragment in the Moorth Ruins, but you won’t find this one on the ground. Instead, you’ll want to look for a shadowy enemy carrying a pot on his head when you’re in the south part of the ruins. Kill it to obtain the next fragment. The enemy isn’t stationary, so you may need to roam around the area a bit before you run into him.

#8 Cave North of Moorth Ruins

The last fragment in the immediate area can be found in front of a cave north of Moorth Ruins.

#9 Scaduview Cross

For the next fragment, you’ll need to make your way to the southeastern tip of Scadu Altus where you’ll find a high plateau called Scaduview. The fragment is next to the Site of Grace. To reach the top of the plateau you’ll first need to unseal the Spiritspring found south of Moorth Ruins.

#10 Recluses’ River Upstream

To get the remaining Scadutree Fragments in the area you’ll need to make your way to Shadow Keep and then take the hidden path that leads you to the Recluses’ River and the Abyssal Woods. You’ll find a fragment inside a coffin at the bottom of the waterfall close to the Recluses’ River Site of Grace. Start at the Site of Grace and make your way downstream along the cliff until you reach the river before following it back upstream to the waterfall. Check out the video below if you’re not sure how to reach this area.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

#11-12 Recluses’ River Downstream

Follow the river south until you reach the Recluses’ River Downstream Site of Grace. From there, make your way east to find a Hippopotamus enemy. Defeat the Hippo to bag two Scadutree Fragments in one go.

Abyssal Woods Scadutree Fragments

#1-2 Abandoned Church

Once you defeat the Hippo, head south and enter the Darklight Catacombs. Clear the dungeon to unlock access to the Abyssal Woods and make your way to the southeast of the region to find the Abandoned Church and two Scadutree Fragments sitting on the altar.

#3 Abyssal Woods North

There’s only one other fragment here and you can find it just north of the main Abyssal Woods Site of Grace. From the Abandoned Church, head northwest until you reach the Site of Grace and then keep going north to find the fragment.