The Savage Lion’s Claw is a skill and Ash of War added in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. If that name sounds familiar, that’s because this is essentially an improved version of the Lion's Claw Skill found by default on the Claymore . The Lion’s Claw is pretty powerful in its own right, but the Savage Lion’s Claw takes things to the next level.

Players can find the Ash of War: Savage Lion’s Claw shortly after unlocking the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and making their way to the Realm of Shadow. The Ash of War is in a small camp off the beaten path, but it’s not too difficult to find. Keep reading for more details.

How to Get the Ash of War: Savage Lion’s Claw

If you’re just starting your adventures in the Realm of Shadow, you’ll want to travel north past the Scorched Ruins and the Furnace Golem until you reach the Three-Path Cross. Along the way, you can make a short pit stop to grab the The Sacred Tower Painting from a small cave west of the Scorched Ruins. If you already grabbed that earlier, keep going until you reach the next Site of Grace.

From the Three-Path Cross, head north along the road until you reach a pair of hounds feasting on a corpse. Look to the west and you’ll spot a small campsite in the distance. Make your way there and you’ll find the Ash of War: Savage Lion’s Claw on the ground next to the campfire.

Is the Savage Lion’s Claw Worth Using?

Like virtually any other skill in Elden Ring, this is mostly a matter of preference. The Savage Lion’s Claw deals less damage than the standard Lion’s Claw with the first hit, however, you can expect to dish out significantly more punishment with it if you manage to land the full combo. Needless to say, the additional DPS comes at a higher FP cost.

In order to take full advantage of the Savage Lion’s Claw, you’ll want to pair it with items that provide buffs when you land consecutive strikes. The Winged Sword Insignia , Rotten Winged Sword Insignia , and Millicent's Prosthesis are the best choices here when it comes to Talismans. Just keep in mind that the effects of the two insignias do not stack. Meanwhile, you can also mix the Thorny Cracked Tear in a Flask of Wondrous Physick to get a temporary boost to attack power during particularly challenging battles.