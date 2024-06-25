Wing Stance is a skill and Ash of War added in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Easily the most elegant-looking Ash of War from the DLC, Wing Stance is also capable of dealing a surprising amount of damage. The bad news is that there’s only one weapon in the entire game that can use the skill. Namely, the Light Greatsword known as Milady .

Despite being the only weapon that can use Wing Stance, Milady doesn’t come equipped with the skill by default. In other words, you’ll need to find the Ash of War if you want to see what the skill is all about. Luckily, the Ash of War can be found pretty early on into the game. Keep reading to find out how you can get your hands on it.

How to Get Ash of War: Wing Stance in Elden Ring

Your journey to obtain this DLC-exclusive Ash of War will take you to Castle Ensis in the northeastern part of Gravesite Plain. If you haven’t discovered it yet, start at the Three-Path Cross in the center of the region and follow the road northeast past the Run-Down Traveler’s Rest and over the Ellac Greatbridge. Once you’ve made it there, progress normally through Castle Ensis until you reach the Castle Lord’s Chamber Site of Grace.

Instead of going up the stairs toward the boss room, turn around and go out onto the balcony and look to your right to spot a tower. Carefully use the platforms to make your way down and then start making your way up the tower. You’ll find the Ash of War: Wing Stance inside a chest at the very top. If you don’t have Milady yet, you can find the weapon atop a different tower, this one located near the entrance to Castle Ensis. Just cross the bridge and look to your left once you're at the entrance. You can’t miss it.

Is The Wing Stance Worth Using?

Wing Stance is a very good skill, but the fact that you can only equip it on a single weapon is definitely a pretty big drawback. Unless, of course, you really like Milady, in which case this is one of the best Quality affinity Ashes of War you can use. This is quite a versatile Ash of War that offers a three-hit slashing combo along with a powerful jumping thrust attack. Both attacks are reasonably fast, but you do need to get into the stance before you can execute them, which can feel clunky at first.

Similar to the Savage Lion’s Claw, Wing Stance works best when combined with equipment that provides bonuses when you land consecutive hits. Talismans like Millicent's Prosthesis and the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia are must-haves. Rellana's Cameo is another good one to have and you just so happen to find it in Castle Ensis on your way to the boss. How convenient. Meanwhile, you can use something like the Shard of Alexander to get even more damage out of the already devastating heavy attack.