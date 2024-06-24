Shadow of the Erdtree is a fantastic expansion for an already fantastic game. Among other things, the DLC introduces a wide range of new weapons and armor to Elden Ring, including a fair number of sets. One of the sets you’re likely to stumble across early on is the Oathseeker Knight Set, a suit of armor that’s quite nostalgic to look at.

The Oathseeker Knight Set is pretty reminiscent of some of the armors found in the Dark Souls series. In terms of raw stats, the set isn’t particularly impressive, so you probably won’t use it past the early stages of the DLC for its protective capabilities alone. If you’re more interested in fashion rather than protection, however, this set will serve you well throughout the expansion and beyond. Keep reading to find out how to get your hands on it.

How to Get the Oathseeker Knight Set in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Oathseeker Knight Set can be found fairly close to the DLC’s starting point in Gravesite Plain, however, it can be easy to miss if you don’t know where to look. From the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace start making your way north past the Scorched Ruins and the Furnace Golem until you reach the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace. From there, follow the road west and make a left turn as soon as you exit the underpass to find a narrow path that will lead you to Prospect Town.

Once you’ve reached Prospect Town, start traveling southeast through the forest until you reach the end of the road. From here, you’ll need to use Torrent to go up the hill and then keep moving forward until you spot the Church of Benediction in the valley below. Carefully make your way down there using the platforms and head inside the church to find the Blessed Blue Dew Talisman . Exit the church through the front entrance and you’ll spot a corpse right in front of you. Loot the corpse to acquire not just the Oathseeker Knight Set, but also the Pata Fist Weapon as a little bonus.

Oathseeker Knight Set Stats

The Oathseeker Knight Set is slightly better than the regular Knight Set in some ways and somewhat worse in others. You’ll get a similar level of negation against most types of damage from both sets, but better resistance to status effects from the Oathseeker Knight armor. However, the main drawback is that the Oathseeker Knight set only comes with 42 Poise. By comparison, the basic Knight Set has 51 Poise. You can check out the rest of the stats in the table below.