The world of Elden Ring is filled with all manner of monstrosities and unspeakable horrors, but the Lands Between are also undeniably beautiful. So much so, in fact, that artists have attempted to capture the beauty of these lands for generations. Intrepid explorers will occasionally stumble across gorgeous Paintings left behind by such artists in every corner of the Lands Between, including in the Realm of Shadow.

The new landmass introduced alongside the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC contains several Paintings that double as puzzles. One of them is the "The Sacred Tower" Painting and it’s generally the first Painting found by players after unlocking the expansion. That said, the item is somewhat hidden and easy to miss if you don’t know where to look. If you’ve yet to find it, check out the guide below.

How to Get the ‘Sacred Tower’ Painting in Shadow of the Erdtree

To get started, make your way northeast from the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace until you reach the Scorched Ruins. Explore them if you haven’t already and then continue traveling northeast onto the large plain. Be wary of the Furnace Golem roaming about because it can easily one-shot you if you’re not strong enough.

As you move northeast, hug the cliff to your right and you’ll soon spot a small cave just next to the altar surrounded by pillars. Head inside the cave to find the ‘Sacred Tower’ painting sitting on an easel. Interact with it to acquire a copy of the painting in your inventory. Now all there’s left is to find the location depicted in the Painting.

How to Solve the ‘Sacred Tower’ Painting Puzzle in Shadow of the Erdtree

Although you can find the Painting early on, you won’t be able to reach the location depicted until much later in the expansion. To reach the spot, start at the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace in Scadus Altus and travel northeast to find a path leading to the Ruins of Unte. From there, travel west until you reach the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace and then continue southwest toward the Temple Town Ruins.

Just before you enter the ruins, you’ll spot a Sealed Spiritspring on your left. Hug the cliff to your left and go up the mountain to find the breakable rocks that unseal the Spiritspring. Use the Spiritspring to make your way to the top where you’ll find the location depicted in the Painting. Approach the ghostly painter to receive the Spiraltree Seal as a reward for your efforts. It’s worth noting that the Painter won’t show up until you remove the shadow covering the tower by defeating Messmer the Impaler .