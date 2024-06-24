Shadow of the Erdtree added a ton of new content to the base game, including a sizeable new land mass, new bosses, new armor and weapons and even some new puzzles. Some of these puzzles involve tracking specific locations depicted by a series of Paintings found during exploration. If you’re a veteran player, you already know what to expect here.

One of these new Paintings goes by the name of ‘Incursion’ and is depicting one of “the landscapes seen during the last moments of those welcomed into death’s embrace.” Quite an ominous description but, then again, this is Elden Ring we’re talking about. Keep reading to find out how you can track down this Painting and how to solve the puzzle associated with it.

How to Get the ‘Incursion’ Painting in Shadow of the Erdtree

'Incursion’ can be found quite close to the first Site of Grace in Gravesite Plain, but you can’t get to it right as you first step foot into the Realm of Shadow. Instead, you’ll need to circumvent about half of the starting area and then climb a hill found right above the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace. It’s a bit of a hassle, but the journey is well worth it because you’ll find a bunch of other rewards in the area.

To get started, travel north from the first Site of Grace until you reach the Three-Path Cross. From there, follow the road west and then turn south to find a path that leads you to Prospect Town. Once you reach the Site of Grace, start traveling southeast through the forest and use Torrent to climb the hill found at the end of the path. You’ll find the ‘Incursion’ Painting inside an Artist’s Shack sitting on top of the hill. While you’re in the area, make sure to visit the Church of Benediction and its surroundings in the valley below to loot the Blessed Blue Dew Talisman , the Oathseeker Knight Set, and the Pata Fist weapon.

How to Solve the ‘Incursion’ Painting Puzzle in Shadow of the Erdtree

To find the location depicted in the Painting you’ll need to make your way to the Greatbridge, North Site of Grace. You’ll find this location north of the Three-Path Cross and east of Belurat, Tower Settlement. From there, turn west and you’ll already see the location you’re looking for in the distance, namely, the bridge leading up to Belurat.

Make your way to the other side of the shallow lake and you'll soon spot a ghostly artist sitting in a chair near some ruins. As soon as you get close enough, the ghost will disappear, leaving behind a valuable item in the form of the Serpent Crest Shield. You can explore the nearby lake if you’re looking for more loot, but be wary the Ghostflame Dragon that sleeps there.