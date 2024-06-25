Belurat, Tower Settlement is one of the new Legacy Dungeons added to Elden Ring by the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The dungeon contains many secrets that gradually reveal themselves as you progress through the ruins of what must have once been a beautiful city brimming with life, now a mere shadow of its former self.

During the early stages of exploration, you’ll likely stumble upon a well that takes you to a sewer beneath the city. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to progress further until you find the Well Depths Key, but don’t worry because we’re here to help. Keep reading to find out how to locate the key that unlocks the gate of the sewer beneath Belurat.

How to Get the Well Depths Key in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Well Depths Key can be found inside a room in the center of the city. The room is somewhat hidden, but easy enough to find once you know where to look. Start at the Belurat, Tower Settlement Site of Grace and use the nearby elevator to reach the upper level. From there, make your way to the broken bridge and go down the first flight of stairs to your right to reach a small room. You can already see the key as you enter the room, but you won’t be able to access it from here.

Leave the room and turn left to find another flight of stairs. Instead of going down the stairs, jump on the nearby rooftop and go around the building you just exited. Once you’re on the other side, you’ll find a small bridge that leads to a room with two enemies and a corpse holding the Well Depths Key. Loot the key and make your way back to the sewer.

Beneath the City

If you missed the well as you were making your way through the city, backtrack to the Small Private Altar Site of Grace and take the stairs down to get to the lower level. Turn right and keep going until you reach the fountain surrounded by praying enemies. Turn left and use the ladder to go down the well. Open the gate using the key you’ve just acquired to find an area filled with poisonous water and loads of enemies.

If you turn right and go past the bridge, you will eventually find a ladder that unlocks a path back to the main Site of Grace, providing you with an easier way to access the sewer in the future. If you turn left, on the other hand, you’ll stumble upon a powerful enemy that can be a hassle to deal with due to the poison. Make sure to equip some gear with high Immunity and have a few Neutralizing Boluses at the ready if you plan to challenge this foe.