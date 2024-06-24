Shadow of the Erdtree introduced several new types of weapons to the game, including Backhand Blades, Perfume Bottles, Light Greatswords, and more. Among other things, players can now also use Beast Claws, a brand new weapon type designed for players who prefer hand-to-hand combat.

Players can get their hands on (and inside) one of these weapons early on in the game. However, acquiring it can be challenging. The weapon in question is simply called the Beast Claw (Weapon) and drops from a hostile NPC found in Gravesite Plains. Keep reading to find out how to obtain the Beast Claw in Elden Ring.

How to Get the Beast Claw in Shadow of the Erdtree

Start at the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace and make your way southeast into the woods. Once you’re in the center of the forest, you’ll soon be ambushed by a hostile NPC called Logur, the Beast Claw. You’ll hear a distinctive screeching sound when the NPC sets his eyes on you and is about to attack, so be prepared.

Logur can be a surprisingly challenging foe, due in no small part to the Beast Claw he’s using. The NPC is extremely aggressive and his combos deal a ton of damage. Be especially wary of his five-hit combo and his jumping finishing move. On the bright side, Logur isn’t wearing any armor and his health can be depleted fairly quickly if you manage to get a few good strikes in. Once you manage to best Logur, you’ll receive the Beast Claw as a reward.

Beast Claw Stats and Abilities

In spite of what its name might suggest, the Beast Claw is actually a paired weapon. You can use a single claw if you wish, but it’s more effective to switch to two-handed mode and equip one of them in each hand.

In terms of damage, the Beast Claw is comparable to the Bloodhound Claws while inflicting slightly less Blood Loss buildup. However, the weapon makes up for it with Savage Claws, its built-in special skill. This is the five-hit used by Logur and can be absolutely devastating against certain types of opponents. If you manage to land the entire combo, you’re pretty much guaranteed to trigger Blood Loss.