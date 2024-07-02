One of the more elusive quests in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, this weapon comes in a couple of variations. The Sword of Light and the Sword of Darkness are two sides of the same coin, figuratively and literally. While they have the same stats and special abilities, the latter has a different appearance depending on the element. For the most part, this is for cosmetic appearance, but there’s a little bit to this quest to actually get one or the other.

We have put together the three-step process to hopefully help you obtain either sword. You can only have one at a time, so be cautious of which you prefer. You’re able to swap between the two if you so desire, but it does require a bit of extra leg work to do so.

Location 1: Unte Ruins

The first location is just east of the Shadow Keep. In order to get there, you'll need to find a ladder down below a waterfall after defeating the Golden Hippopotamus. After climbing down, there will be a room with a painting and a hidden wall to the right. Take the coffin down to the eastern part of the area. This will be a furnace golem graveyard, but some aren’t completely dead.

Head directly east to find the Unte Ruins, but they are blocked by a sleeping giant. In order to get past, you will need to craft a Hefty Furnace Pot . You'll need the Greater Potentate’s Cookbook [2] to craft this, which can be found in the shack under the Ellac Greatbridge. Hurl this bomb at the sleeping furnace golem, and it will wake up, allowing you to pass through. In the ruins, you can find one of the pedestals to the right of the small chapel.

Location 2: Ancient Ruins of Rahu

This is a well hidden pedestal. While progressing through the ancient ruins, you'll eventually come across the lesser kindred of rot (the bug people who can fire multiple projectiles from their body). They’ll be roaming around a small section of rot and you’ll eventually come across numerous in a small room. If you look at the room, you’ll notice the back is open to the beautiful surroundings. Go back there to find a body, but that’s not what we’ve come for.

Instead you’ll notice that there’s a broken-down platform that leads to a large structure. Strangely enough, the bridge is completely invisible, and you’re able to walk on thin air to get there. When you arrive, you will be treated to the pedestal and only the pedestal, granting you access to the second location.

Location 3: Fog Rift Catacombs