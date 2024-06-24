FromSoftware has a bit of a reputation for making confusing and sometimes even downright incomprehensible quests and storylines. Unsurprisingly, the studio continues that proud tradition in Elden Ring’s first DLC pack, Shadow of the Erdtree.

One of the first quests players will stumble across in the DLC involves an NPC called Hornsent Grandam. The NPC will ignore you the first time you run into her, but there’s a way of getting her to talk to you. Keep reading to find out how to interact with Hornsent Grandam in order to progress her questline.

Where to Find Hornsent Grandam in Shadow of the Erdtree

First things off, you’ll find Hornsent Grandam in Belurat, Tower Settlement inside a storeroom close to the Small Private Altar Site of Grace. You’ll likely spot the storeroom the first time you’re in the area, but, wouldn’t you know it, you don’t have the right to enter it. Not yet, at least. Before you can get inside, you’ll first need to find the Storeroom Key, which is located somewhere inside the settlement.

You can find the Storeroom Key by entering the room next to the top of the waterfall and then using the ladder to reach the top floor. There’s a corpse there that has the key you’re looking for. With the key now in your possession, head back to the storeroom and unlock it to find Hornsent Grandam.

How to Talk to Hornsent Grandam in Shadow of the Erdtree

The first time you meet the NPC she’ll refuse to talk to you, thinking you are one of Messmer’s minions. There’s no way to convince her otherwise, however, you can trick her into thinking you’re someone you’re not. To do so, you have to continue progressing through Belurat until you reach the end boss, the Divine Beast Dancing Lion . Among other things, you’ll receive its head as a reward.

Return to Hornsent Grandam and equip the Divine Beast Head before talking to her again. This time around, she’ll be delighted to see you and begs you to take vengeance upon Messmer and his lot. She’ll also give you the Watchful Spirit Incantation the second time you talk to her. You can now reload the area and return to her to receive some Scorpion Stew. You can give the stew to Hornsent at Three-Path Cross in exchange for Furnace Visage . From this point on, you can return to Grandam whenever you need more stew. Once you defeat Messmer the Impaler , you can talk to the NPC to receive some Gourmet Scorpion Stew.