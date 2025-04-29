Remaster or remake? The stealth drop of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is the current gaming buzz. Most probably assume this is how the game looked and felt in 2006 until they go back to the original Xbox 360 version and wonder how that was even playable. A Mandela Effect for video games is a thing, but there's no doubt that this remaster (and it is a remaster) will bring you back to those days, if you were actually part of those days.

Who is Oblivion Remastered for?

There's no doubt that anyone who played the original game, whether it was on Xbox 360 or PC, is excited and pleased that this version exists. It takes both the beauty and the comedic approaches, whether it be on purpose or a "feature," and doesn't really change anything. That's the beauty and love of this title. Oblivion did more than Skyrim did: it featured basically going to Hell and taking on demons. This world would not have the likes of Red Dead Redemption if it wasn't for Oblivion. Did anyone horseback ride in a game prior to this with beautiful scenery and a stunning atmosphere?

While Oblivion made its debut in 2006, the last Elder Scrolls main game was released on 11/11/11. Nearly fourteen years later Skyrim is running on almost anything that has a screen on it, and while The Elder Scrolls VI was announced with a splash screen six years ago, there's no updates on it. The reason this is brought up is that if you passed on Oblivion because the original felt outdated, and especially if you already think Skyrim feels outdated, you're not going to enjoy Oblivion: Remastered. Besides the asset swaps, the game feels clunky and tanky like it's from 2006, because it is. That's the aesthetic that people who love the game are a fan of, but if you don't get it, then you don't get it. There's a new third-person camera added, which is where the jankiness is seen the most.