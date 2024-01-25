Key Takeaways Scions of Ithelia DLC introduces challenging dungeons, arriving in March.

Bedlam Veil dungeon offers an epic quest and exclusive rewards.

Livestream on January 29th will preview the upcoming content.

Prepare for an exclusive sneak peek into the next thrilling chapter of Elder Scrolls Online as ESO Live presents a detailed preview of the Scions of Ithelia dungeon DLC and Update 41. Mark your calendars for January 29 at 11 AM EST, and join Lead Community Manager Jessica Folsom, Senior Community Manager Gina Bruno, and Lead Encounter Designer Mike Finnigan on the official Bethesda Twitch channel. Delve into the rich content of the upcoming DLC and base-game patch, set to launch in March 2024.

About the Scions of Ithelia DLC

Prove your mettle to Malacath and safeguard a demiplane of Oblivion in the Scions of Ithelia dungeon DLC. Scheduled to arrive on March 11 for PC/Mac and March 26 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, this immersive experience introduces two challenging 4-player PvE dungeons: Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil.

Bedlam Veil: A Maelstrom of Challenges

Embark on an epic quest within the demiplane of Maelstrom as cultists threaten the ancient vault of Bedlam Veil. Your mission: defend this sacred space and the enigmatic relic it houses. Discover the intricate narrative woven into the heart of this new PvE challenge.

Rewards for the Worthy

Surviving the trials of Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil unlocks a trove of exclusive rewards. From new item sets to collectibles and achievements, these treasures are available only to those brave enough to conquer the dungeons. Your journey promises unique experiences not found anywhere else in Tamriel.

Join the Livestream for Exclusive Twitch Drops

Don't miss the livestream on January 29, 11AM EST, where Jessica Folsom, Gina Bruno, and Mike Finnigan will guide you through the upcoming content. Twitch Drops will be enabled during the broadcast, giving you a chance to claim a free Ouroboros Crown Crate by linking your ESO and Twitch accounts.

Gear up for an unforgettable adventure and be among the first to explore the Scions of Ithelia and Update 41. Tune in to ESO Live and witness the future of Elder Scrolls Online unfold before your eyes.