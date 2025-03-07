Even though it's not exactly new anymore, there's still something about eldritch horror that makes every new game focused on it into an exciting prospect. When done well, it always manages to elevate whatever it's incorporated into, some prime examples being Dredge , Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem and Amnesia: The Bunker .

Even games that'd struggle otherwise get a boost (The Sinking City comes to mind here). So, now that its latest trailer has confirmed the presence of otherworldly terror and strange powers, the wait for Daedelic Entertainment's The Occultist 2026 release has just gotten that much more difficult.

Just like in many of its peers, events in The Occultist are triggered by someone's sudden and mysterious disappearance. The absent individual happens to be the father of one Alan Rebels, the man into whose shoes players will be stepping into to take on this strange journey. As Alan, they will travel to the misty island of Godstone, home of oddly quiet streets, empty buildings and the former headquarters of a dangerous cult.

Remote places in games always gotta have at least one evil death cult lurking around them. They just wouldn't be worth visiting otherwise.

Through the use of his mystic pendulum and other unsettling powers, Alan must delve into the mysteries of Godstone and wade through its layers of horrible truths in order to uncover what exactly happened to his father and, hopefully, prevent something even more terrible from coming to pass.

Alan Rebels has some serious power at his disposal, but sometimes it just won't be enough.

It seems the key means of survival in The Occultist will be Alan's mystic pendulum. Through it, he can access five unique powers, each of which allows him to interact with and manipulate the environment in different ways. Considering the creatures seen in the trailer above and the fact that cults are generally pretty secretive, players are likely going to have to master it quickly if they want to see Alan survive to the end and get a clear picture of what's actually going on in Godstone.

Keen observers would have also noticed what looks like stealth mechanics in the trailer, and that's exactly what they are. In The Occultist, players will often have the option of avoiding direct combat. In fact, it might even be preferable in many situations, considering how nasty some of those creatures looked. Between this, Alan's powers and the game's complement of puzzles and memorable characters, The Occultist has all the makings of a memorable horror experience. Here's hoping it can stick the landing once it releases next year.