Key Takeaways XLR Dock adapter adds high-end microphone compatibility to Stream Deck + at $119.99.

USB Hub extension offers value with 4 USB ports and SD card reader for $59.99.

Both extensions enhance multitasking capabilities of Stream Deck + and provide great value.

One of the best devices from Elgato we've ever reviewed, and still use on a daily basis outside of streaming, the Stream Deck + is getting a major improvement. Elgato has put out two expansions for the multi-task tool, expanding its capabilities immensely. The Stream Deck + was already a powerful tool, but with this, it opens up the flood gates for so much more in the future.

XLR Dock

The first extension comes in the form of an XLR dock adapter. This will slot into the back of the Elgato Stream Deck + and will reroute the USB 2.0 Type-C connector on the extension. As the name suggests, this not only comes with a 3.5mm jack for headphones, but an XLR connector to be able to plug-in your high-end microphone, making this essentially an all-in-one streaming device. This features up to 75dB of noise gain with a 100dB dynamic range, 48 VDC of Phantom Power, 48 kHz sample rate and a 20 Hz - 20 kHz frequency response.

USB Hub

The second extension is perfect for both those who stream and everyday users. It's not as fancy as the XLR Dock, but it offers just as much value. No one likes dealing with cable management, and with the USB Hub, you will have an easier means of organizing your setup. This contains four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two of which are 7.5W USB Type C connectors, with the other two being 4.5W Type A, both with a combined downlink speed of 5Gb/s. There is even an SD and Micro SD card reader on the side. The only downside is that it does require an external power supply to your outlet.

Cost

The XLR Dock will run users for $119.99, while the USB dock comes in at half the price: $59.99. Both of these offer incredible value for those who have a Stream Deck + and will transform their little device into an all-in-one device for streaming and multitasking.

Elgato Stream Deck +

The Elgato Stream Deck + is a more advanced version of the streaming device by the same name, an almost mandatory item for anyone's streaming setup. While it featured fewer physical buttons, although slightly more than the Stream Deck Mini, eight to be exact, it compensated with the numerous other features.

The biggest component to the Stream Deck + is that it offers four individual dials that can be fully customized to adjust various aspects such as sound for specific programs or audio sources. This is monumental not only for streaming capabilities, but is great for music, game audio and browser audio for those every day multitaskers. We did have issues with the touch screen not being super responsive and our inputs being misread all the time - even to this day, but the four dials make it more than worth the while.