Since the launch of the eerie Emio teaser, Nintendo has been leaning heavily into doing a lot of advertising for the upcoming third Switch entry in the Famicom Detective Club series. Beyond just talking about the characters and teasing story elements, it seems like they're ready to give fans and interested players a taste of what to look forward to. The latest and greatest reveal is that we're getting not one, not two but three separate chapters available to play prior to the launch of The Smiling Man at the end of the month. While initially the demo was only revealed for Japan, we now know the demo is going to be available in English at the same exact time.

The demo chapters won't be available all at once, however, and instead will slowly be launched over the next few weeks. The first one is just around the corner with chapter one being made available on Monday, August 19. This initial part contains both the prologue and chapter one proper and, combined, are titled "A Face" and "The Urban Legend.. This first part will be available starting at 6PM PT and 9PM ET. The second chapter is titled "Disappearance" and will be available on Thursday, August 22 at 6PM PT and 9PM ET. Finally, the third available chapter titled "The Language of Flowers" will be launched on Tuesday, August 27 at 6PM PT and 9PM PT. All together this gives players a lot to look forward to and ends just two days before the official launch of The Smiling Man.

Emio - The Smiling Man follows the familiar Famicom Detective Club protagonist as he teams up with various friends to find a mysterious murderer with a legend dating back eighteen years prior. Who they are and what they're after remains all a mystery and it's up to clever detective work to uncover the truth of just what is happening to all these poor murdered individuals. While not required, we would also recommend checking out the original two titles that saw English release back in 2021.

Those wanting to learn more about Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club can get ready to experience the story for the very first time when part one of the demo launches in just a few days on August 19. Anyone deciding to pick it up can look forward to the official launch exclusive to Nitnendo Switch later this month on August 29.