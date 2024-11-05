Metroidvania titles have been getting better and better with each new entry, and every developer tries to incorporate a unique aspect to their game, whether it’s in the form of gameplay, a game mechanic or simply the lore and the setting.

Ender Lilies: The Quietus of the Knights is the perfect Metroidvania to play on portable consoles, putting players in the shoes of Lily, the last remaining survivor of the descendants of the White Priestess. This circumstance grants her the power to cleanse corrupted spirits from the blight, who then work to protect the princess from danger. Of the eight main spirits in the game, while each is suited for a different playstyle, some of them are just outright better than the others.

8 Faden, The Heretic

Ranged Crowd Control

Boss fight location: After defeating Miriel, the Beloved in Verboten Domain, Faden can be found on a corpse nearby.

Faden is the go-to spirit for strategic, long-range takedowns, slinging orbs of dark energy that spread outwards and zip through the air in a shotgun-like pattern, pummelling foes from a safe distance. His rapid-fire projectiles excel at crowd control, keeping weaker enemies at bay or whittling down the tougher ones before either can get too close.

Because he shoots from a distance and his energy orbs don’t go out in a predictable pattern, players should pair Faden with melee-focused spirits like Gerrod, The Elder Warrior who can deliver powerful, close-up blows, especially when Faden’s attacks aren’t dealing enough damage or when players have run out of its uses.

7 Dark Witch Eleine

Honing Dark Orbs

Boss fight location: Down from the Coven Halls respite in the Witch’s Thicket.

With a flair for the dramatic and a command over magic, Dark Witch Eleine is perfect for targetting hard-to-reach or flying enemies. She shoots orbs or dark magic that hone in on the enemies automatically without the player having to position themselves to aim. Enemies like archers can sometimes be difficult to reach with a melee spirit, and in such scenarios, Dark Witch Elaine is the perfect solution.

Players can team her up with Ulv, The Mad Knight to compensate for her slow rate of fire, while Elaine will compensate for Ulv’s smaller range of attack, making them a devastating combo.

6 Guardian Silva

Superior Movement And Wide Arcing Attacks

Boss fight location: In the Catacombs down and right to the Great Hall respite.

Guardian Silva is all about movement, and many players who equip her do so primarily to reach unreachable ledges that are hiding treasures. After jumping, players can attack twice with Guardian Silva in the air, and each attack will take Lily slightly higher.

But that’s not all as her attacks can reach a wide area in front of Lily, and when in the air, an attack can even reach enemies right behind Lily, making Silva perfect for enemies that move around a lot and are difficult to melee with other spirits.

5 Gerrod, The Elder Warrior

Slow Attacks With Massive Damage

Boss fight location: To the right of Bridgehead respite in Cliffside Hamlet

Gerrod is a heavy-hitter, delivering slower but powerful melee attacks that can stagger or heavily damage enemies up close. His high-impact strikes make him a go-to spirit for players who favor a tanky, damage-focused style in close quarters.

This massive spirit pairs well with Dark Witch Elaine, especially for bosses. Gerrod deals damage when the boss moves in close to the player and Elaine can damage them from afar while they're moving around or charging their attacks.

4 Ulv, The Mad Knight

Claws That Can Shred Enemies

Boss fight location: In a room above the Mourning Hall respite in the Twin Spires.

Ulv’s rapid and relentless melee attacks make him one of the best choices for players who prefer a high-speed, aggressive playstyle. His swift strikes deal decent damage in quick succession, ideal for hit-and-run tactics or overwhelming single targets.

The perfect pair for Ulv is the Headless Knight, a sub-spirit that brings up a shield every time it’s used. Its defensive capabilities come in handy when the player is up close to an enemy due to the smaller range of Ulv’s attacks.

3 Hoenir, Keeper Of The Abyss

Dagger After Dagger

Boss fight location: To the right of Execution Grounds in Stockade.

Like Elaine and Faden, Heonir also shoots projectiles at enemies, but unlike those two, Hoenir’s projectiles go in a straight path without spreading out or honing in on enemies. These blades have a shorter range than Elaine and Faden’s projectiles, but they travel much faster and can be shot in quick succession, easily shredding any enemy to pieces.

Both the Umbral Knight and Gerrod’s high-damage-dealing attacks pair perfectly with Heonir’s low-damage projectiles.

2 Knight Captain Julius

Poking Enemies From A Distance

Boss fight location: In the Ruined Keep to the right of the King’s Chambers respite.

Players who keep getting overwhelmed by melee enemies who get up close despite taking damage should give Knight Captain Julius a try. This spirit uses a lance as his primary weapon and drives it straight forward, dealing damage to the enemy while maintaining a healthy distance. Additionally, players can move straight sideways while attacking forward, making it the perfect melee spirit that deals damage while being defensive.

For the hard-to-reach enemies, players should also use Dark Witch Elaine with Julius as her orbs of dark energy can easily hone in on these enemies.

1 Umbral Knight

Versatile Sowrdsman

Boss fight location: Players have the Umbral Knight at the start of the game.

Being the first spirit that the players unlock, the Umbral Knight has the advantage of getting some extra ranks in the upgrade pathway before they even unlock the other spirits. And that’s a good thing because the Umbral Knight is arguably the most versatile main spirit in Ender Lilies.

Its sword attack has decent damage and an impressive range. On top of that, it pairs perfectly with nearly every other main and sub-spirit; it can attack quicker than Gerrod, is slower but deals more damage in a larger area than Ulv’s attacks, working exceptionally well with all the projectile-shooting spirits.

I used the Umbral Knight throughout my entire playthrough. I only changed the other spirits depending on the situation.

