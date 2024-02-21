Key Takeaways Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist continues the dark fantasy saga with new protagonist Lilac and eerie atmospheres.

Lilac's journey in the Land of Fumes involves exorcising bosses to gain powerful abilities and allies for survival.

Explore ruins, collect relics, and uncover memories while battling twisted creatures in the atmospheric hand-drawn world.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights was a surprise hit in 2021. The hand-drawn dark fantasy metroidvania launched to critical acclaim and eventually sold 1.4 million copies. As a result of this succes, the Ender story will continue later this year when Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist will launch on Switch, as was announced earlier today during the Nintendo Direct. While Switch was the only platform explicitly stated, the Ender Magnolia page suggests it will be available on many platforms. Language options will include Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), and Korean-language support.

Set decades after the Rain of Death, a new journey is about to begin in the Land of Fumes. The king's desire for conquest resulted in the creation of Homunculi. The artificial life forms are designed to carry out the king's will with machine-like precision, but thanks to a resource harvesting mission gone wrong, toxic vapors have emerged from the underground, driving man and machine into feral madness. Players will control Lilac, an Attuner who possesses the power to purify those infected by the fumes. Assisted by friendly machines and spirits to fight for her, Lilac will battle against legions of lunging carcasses, cannonball firing corpses and chainsaw-wielding goblins. Hints of what the gameplay might entail can be seen in the announcement trailer.

During Lilac's travels, she will exorcize evil from powerful bosses and convert them into allies, adding 30 different abilities to her arsenal. She will be able to equip up to four different ally attacks simultaneously as she ventures through the dungeon-filled depths and towering heights of the ruins of a kingdom in search of her lost memories. This system of using attacks builds on the battle system of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights where Lily didn't fight directly but instead had her spirit companions do the dirty work for her. Lilac's odds of survival will improve as she collects lore-filled relics and upgrades her items at the blacksmith. Help piece Lilac's memory back together by combining story fragments from the kingdom's fleeing inhabitants with her own forgotten memories in this atmospheric hand-drawn setting. Musical group Mili (Ghost in the Shell, Goblin Slayer) will be returning to score the soundtrack which will also be available for purchase at launch.