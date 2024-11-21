One of the most highly-anticipated RPGs of the year, Path of Exile II, is finally launching into early access in a matter of weeks, and will feature not only the first three acts of the campaign, but also a ton of endgame content for hardcore players.

At an exclusive press briefing, Hardcore Gamer learned more about eight of the post-game objectives that players can get their hands on and grind after the campaign, all of which will give players the ability to collect upgrades in a new skill tree called the "Atlas."

Maps and Tablets

The main grind in the endgame is exploring the massive (and seemingly endless) map, which can be edited using tablets to create modifiers for difficulty, drop rates and more. Various endgame grinds can be found inside this map system, which will serve as the central focus of play after the campaign.

Chaos Trials

This mode is set in an Incan-inspired jungle temple, with a series of randomly-generated rooms full of enemies to clear. Players that run the Chaos Trials will choose negative modifiers that disrupt the normal flow of combat (for example, turrets may spawn in the next room) and have to continue adding negative modifiers as they go deeper into the dungeon. If they can clear the full dungeon and the boss fight at the end, they'll earn ascension points that go towards one of the three subclasses for each class.

Sekhema Trials

Similar to the Chaos Trials, this rogue-like dungeon crawling adventure sees you clearing rooms one at a time, then choosing which room to move to on your path forward. There are multiple floors to clear and better loot the deeper you get. At the end of the dungeon, you'll be awarded ascension points as well.

Expeditions

This mode sees the player arrive at the site of an archaeological dig, tasking them with strategically placing explosive charges around the map to uncover enemies, treasure and hidden passages.

Rituals

These begin popping up during the campaign and are one of the smaller endgame grinds. Activating a ritual locks you into a small circle and begins respawning fallen enemies around you with higher stats, forcing you to defeat them in order to reap the rewards. These ritual locations can spawn inside different locations on the map and campaign.

Breaches

Activating a breach will cause the level to begin slowly transforming into an alternate reality where demons have taken over. Monsters will spawn as the border of transformation grows, and new loot and enemies will be waiting for you to plunder.

Mirror of Delirium

Looking into a mirror of delirium initiates a psychological-horror battle in which you lose your sanity, seeing new monsters appear in addition to the already existing monsters (which grow far stronger). Defeating them is the only way to break the mirror’s curse and will drop rare loot and Atlas points.

Monoliths

The developers made sure that we didn’t know much about these locations, other than that they contain the absolute hardest bosses of the game and are the pinnacle of endgame play in Path of Exile 2. These are certain to be full of surprises and difficult enemies even the highest-level players will struggle with.