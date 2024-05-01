Endless Grades is a casual role-playing game that immerses players in a pixelated world of adventure. With exceptionally high SSR pull rates, the game offers over 100 unique Pixel Knights to collect. Players can catch, train, and evolve their slimes and monsters, enhancing their capabilities.

The game also features free idle chests that provide treasures and even SSR heroes. Set in a nostalgically styled pixel environment, it invites players to explore a variety of races and classes, crafting their hero's epic journey through this engaging fantasy universe.

All Codes For Endless Grades

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Endless Grades. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/1

HAPPYGOOGLEPLAY : Inspiration II Potion x 3, Recruit Scroll x 6, Gems x 800

: Inspiration II Potion x 3, Recruit Scroll x 6, Gems x 800 HAPPYPLAY : Inspiration I Potion, Money Bag II, Gems x 150

: Inspiration I Potion, Money Bag II, Gems x 150 DISCORDCLUB : Inspiration II Potion x 3, Dragonglass x 500, Gems x 500

: Inspiration II Potion x 3, Dragonglass x 500, Gems x 500 HAPPYDISCORD : Recruit Scroll x 10, Gems x 1,000

: Recruit Scroll x 10, Gems x 1,000 HAPPYSPRING : Inspiration III Potion x 3, Arena Ticket x 5, Gems x 300

: Inspiration III Potion x 3, Arena Ticket x 5, Gems x 300 HAPPYMARCH: Valkyries EXP x 60,000, Pickaxe x 15, Gems x 300

How to Redeem Codes in Endless Grades

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Endless Grades on your Mobile Device Click the Avatar on the top left and open user settings Go to Gift Codes Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.