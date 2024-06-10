Key Takeaways Enotria offers 30+ masks with unique perks, encouraging players to customize gameplay styles. Lore implications add depth to the experience.

Fast-paced combat features dodge rolls, parrying, and 8 weapon classes for diverse playstyles. Combat is focused on aggressive, close-range engagement.

Unique exploration mechanics involve altering the world with powers, presenting various gameplay opportunities for players. 100 enemy types offer challenging encounters in a richly inspired world.

Jyamma Games' upcoming Souls-like adventure Enotria: The Last Song debuted a cinematic trailer at June's Summer Game Fest showcase. While this cinematic trailer has piqued the interest of many players, others want to know more concrete details about what to expect from the gameplay of this upcoming title. Thankfully, the developers of Enortria have been diligent with their communication to fans and released a Developer Diary video showcasing gameplay mechanics players can expect to see in the upcoming title. Throughout the nearly 20 minutes of gameplay showcased here, there are plenty of mechanics that players can look forward to experiencing in Enotria before it releases on September 19, 2024.

Changing Masks Adds Perks

The mask worn by the protagonist was one of the most catching sights of the recent cinematic trailer. This is because a major part of Enotria's battle system involves the player equipping special masks that they can obtain by beating enemies and exploring the world. Each mask comes with its own unique perks and a unique look when worn by the player.

The game will feature over 30 masks to collect, each will come with its own lore implications on top of the gameplay features they provide, giving players with differing styles a way to differentiate their playthrough from other people's.

Fast-Paced Combat

While developing Enotria, Jyamma Games strived to make the combat fast-paced to set it apart from other games in the Souls-like genre. The game will not feature Defensive equipment like shields but will rather encourage the player to get close to the enemy and damage them first using a combination of dodge rolls, quick steps, and a parry system that will allow players to interrupt the enemy and dish out heavy damage.

All of this can be damage can be dished out with eight different types of weapon classes which will all have their own unique, fast-paced style which will account for any way which you may wish to play the game.

Magical Abilities Charged Via Combat

When setting up your equipment in Enotria, you will be able to equip four magical abilities known as Lines. These abilities will allow players to damage enemies in a variety of extra ways aside from simply swinging their weapon at them. However, to make the game's combat system stand out from other games in the genre these spells won't simply recharge on a timer. Instead, players will need to deal damage to recharge their Lines, requiring you to get up close and personal with enemies even if you're prioritizing spell-casting.

An Interesting Lore Compendium

Players who engage in Souls-likes for unique and interesting lore will feel right at home in Enotria. As the player explores the world and defeats bosses, they will fill out a readable Compendium filled with information about all they have seen so far the mysteries of this world and the age of stagnation. Players who aren't huge fans of lore may want to try their best to fill out this Compendium as well since exploring the world and filling out entries will grant them some useful rewards

A Compelling Skill Pool

Like many modern games, Enotria will feature a skill tree system known as the “Path of Innovators” where players can learn new gameplay perks that can be equipped to any of their load-outs and masks, allowing them to combine any selection they wish. The developers of the game have strived to make none of the skills featured in this pool filler for the sake of wasting your precious skill points. Instead, any perk you learn will have its uses in gameplay depending on your preferred play style.

The best way to earn these skill points is to fill out your compendium, giving players even further incentive to explore the world of Enotria and see everything the game has to offer.

Instant Loadout Switching

To service Enotria's fast-paced battles, the developers have implemented a feature that will allow players to instantly switch equipped loudouts mid-battle. Allowing you to change your equipped masks, weapons, perks, Lines, and various other accessories instantly. This allows the player to change their play style to suit what enemy they're fighting or experiment with new loadout styles without having to worry about re-setting up their previous one if they want to switch back. This gameplay feature is yet another way Enotria will allow players to safely experiment with the gameplay as they progress through the world.

Unique World Exploration

Exploration in Enotria will be fairly unique compared to other modern Souls-like. Instead of merely stumbling upon interesting areas, players will be able to alter the world using the powers of Ardore. This power allows the player to open rifts that can affect the world in a variety of ways which range from creating bridges to walk on, exposing hidden treasure chests, and even spawning powerful enemies for the player to defeat. With this type of variety in exploration, the player better keep their eye open as they traverse through the world of Enotria.

Dangerous Status Effects

While most Souls-likes beat down the player by infecting them with various status effects, Enotria lets the player fight back by letting them infect enemies with these deadly statuses. These status effects include a plague that does small damage, but can spread across a group of enemies, A healing spell that will recover damage over time, but will also increase any damage received, and a status that the player can inflict upon themselves which increases their damage and also recovers their health any time they are attacked.

100 Enemy Types

The quality of a Souls-like lives and dies by the types of enemies you'll encounter in the story. Enotria's enemies are all inspired by Italian Myths and history in order to give the game a unique look among the genre, and there are plenty of them. Most enemy types in the game will have multiple, stronger, variants to fill the world with over 100 types of enemies. Defeating them all will be a challenge worthy of any Souls-like veteran. This count includes the many difficult bosses the player will encounter during their journey, a staple of the genre.

Engaging Story Quests

The world of Enotria will feature a wide variety of interesting side characters, several of which will send the player on their side-story quests which will teach them more about the world at the player's own pace. However, the game will also accommodate players who would rather just rush through the main campaign without issue with Enotria's well-written and nuanced main story quest. Most players will be encouraged to do the quests they wish to, as the ending of the game will change based on which side content the player has completed up to that point.