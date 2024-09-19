Enotria: The Last Song brings the soulslike genre into the world of Italian folklore, with beautiful villas, majestic beaches, and a lot of brutally hard combat. Sure, difficulty comes with the territory, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating to lose to a boss you've gotten down to a sliver of health.

Related 10 Best Free-to-Play Games on PlayStation 5 Who says you even have to spend a dime before you can play PlayStation 5 games?

There are a variety of fresh ideas and mechanics in Jyamma Games's debut title. So many, in fact, that it can be almost dizzying to get a grasp on how to move forward. Thankfully, we've got some pointers for you that should make your time in Enotria much less stressful.

9 The HUD Tells You When You're Ready To Level Up

Time for a rest...

You ever look at the XP counter on the top right of your screen, but forget how much XP you needed to cash in your next level-up? The devs at Jyamma are one step ahead of you, and have added an indicator over the counter to let you know when it's time to upgrade.

When looking at the XP (or "souls") counter, keep an eye on the symbol to the left of the number. If there's a white dot floating above it, that means you're ready to level up the next time you take a rest.

8 You Need To Perfect-Parry Bosses To Succeed

Deflected!

If you're getting absolutely shredded by even the earliest bosses in the game, you might want to consider upping your use of parries. Not only do they block damage and occasionally stun bosses, allowing you to get some extra swings in, but they also build up a lot of unraveling damage.

Try not to get too aggressive when battling bosses. Slow and steady wins the race in this game, and getting a few safe swipes in between parries is a much wiser move than pressing a boss with lengthy heavy attacks that can be easily interrupted.

7 You Can't Dodge-Roll While Locked On

It's more of a dash

The Souls games have a lot of us dodge-rolling for our lives, spamming the evade button to get some extra invincibility in tough fights. Enotria works a bit differently than your typical soulslike, though, and dodging while locked on to an enemy is not the same as dodging when in free-camera mode.

The reason for this change to the formula isn't completely clear to us (and if you just played Black Myth: Wukong like we did, it can be a massive change in how you play), but we would recommend really honing in on those shortened dodge skills if you're moving forward with a dodge-centric defense.

6 Exploration Is Vital

Explore the old world

There are a ton of different paths and branches in this game, and with bosses as hard as this, you're going to need all the supplies you can get your hands on. Scavenge around the city for new weapons, items, and Mask Lines to use in combat whenever you get the chance.

Openable doors can blend in to the environment very easily, so make sure to take note of which door textures are always inaccessible, versus the ones that allow you to interact with them. And don't forget about using the different rifts scattered around the world to unlock new paths and areas.

5 Diversify Your Loadouts As Much As Possible

You get three for a reason

One of Enotria's most unique systems is the loadout mechanic, which allows you to switch between three completely different builds with the press of a single button. This feature isn't just a quality-of-life upgrade to the genre, though. It's a crucial part of succeeding in the game.

Related 10 Best Soulslikes For Beginners These beginner soulslike titles will help you 'Git Gud'

Like any soulslike, different enemies come with different attack styles and elemental efficiencies. But in Enotria, the way you approach taking down each enemy is much more restricted, making the player carefully choose their variety of builds instead of leveling into a single specific setup.

4 Adjust for the Delays in Actions

Time for a rage quit

Dodging, parrying, attacking, and even healing have a lot more weight in Enotria, and with that comes a massive delay between pressing an action's corresponding button, and seeing the action actually take place.

Many a controller have been thrown when trying to play Enotria the same way you play Sekiro or Elden Ring.

We recommend practicing your timing for parries and dodges, since you'll really need them when you realize there's no shield-blocking in the game. Also, put some distance between yourself and the enemy (but not too much) when using your Mask Lines, making sure they don't get cancelled by an enemy attack. Take your time and act purposefully in your attacks (and by that, we mean don't button-mash).

3 Parrying Is Better Than Dodging

We need to be honest

We've alluded to it a bit in previous parts of this article, but now we're just going to be completely upfront with you: In Enotria: The Last Song, parrying is objectively better than dodging.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't dodge, or can't have some mix of both moves in your playstyle, but it is our highest recommendation that you focus your effort on landing perfect parries instead of perfect dodges. They're much more consistent, and have more benefits than landing a dodge with precision timing.

2 Make Some Distance before Healing

Hold up, let me get some amber

It might take an extra-aggressive boss fight to realize that healing actually takes a really long time in Enotria. So, if you need to go for some healing from Armonia Amber, you're going to need to put some distance between yourself and any enemies.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

We would also recommend checking out some of the healing items available for the player to scavenge. In particular, the Armonia Sap is a great way to restore missing health while dealing damage to your foes.

1 Be Careful Where You Walk

No diving!

Unlike Black Myth: Wukong, a soulslike that infamously scattered hordes of invisible walls throughout the map of the game, Enotria: The Last Song takes a near-opposite approach. Whether it be cliffs, ledges, or even the beach, there is nothing stopping you from falling to your death in this game.

We were very surprised to see that what looked like a slightly-waterlogged path along the shore of the beach to another area actually just killed us immediately. Don't go too far into shallow water, because it gets deep fast and you can't swim.