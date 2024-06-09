Key Takeaways Demo released with fixes for Enotria: The Last Song showcasing challenging combat and stunning graphics.

Fan contests offer a chance to win prizes by competing in speedruns and creative challenges.

Game features over 120 weapons, 45 spells, mask system, and unlimited potential for unique playstyles.

Eager to jump into Enotria: The Last Song? Well, your wish is Jyamma Games command! A whole slew of new stuff was announced for the upcoming soulslike RPG, including demo updates and some fun fan contests.

Starting off big, a slick new cinematic trailer was shown at Summer Game Fest. The pretty visuals were backed up by some sick action, which always makes for a great trailer. A demo for Enotria, set to release September 19, was released to the public in late May, which will now be further emphasized by Steam Next Fest. More gamers can get in on the challenging yet rewarding combat and impressive graphics thanks to Steam and fans. Fixes to the demo, from UI to performance, have been added as of yesterday, so fans can play through the pain in a pleasurable pace.

With the Pleasure and the Pain

To celebrate the game's involvement in some of gaming's biggest events this year, Jyamma Games will be running contests for fans to enter for a whole host of prizes. There are different speedrun challenges, ranging from classic to no leveling up, for those quick on their feet to compete in, as well as the Become the Mask of Change challenge. This one, which requires entrants to bust out the pen and paper with making a backstory and loadout befitting of their character, will certainly be one for the creative gamers. Best the challenges set and be the top performer and you may find yourself with some new gear, like t-shirts, a custom PlayStation Dualsense controller with a PlayStation 5, and game keys for Enotria. Details regarding the different challenges can be found here.

The gameplay of Enotria: The Last Song is, as mentioned before, similar to Lies of P, Dark Souls, and Elden Ring in terms of difficulty and mechanics. However, you'll have access to over 120 different weapons, 45 spells, and 8 parry modifiers to aid you in vanquishing the foes that stand before you. Use your quick thinking and skills to get the best out of enemies, shattering defenses and unloading deadly attacks that'll turn the tides of battle in your favor.

One of the game's signature additions, outside of the Italian folklore-inspired theme, is the use of Masks. These items, earned by slaying fierce adversaries, will allow you to use their powers, acquiring both their strengths and weaknesses, in battle. You'll also get three interchangeable loadouts, letting you pick and choose your combat style and items with ease. Along with 68 unlockable skills, there are over 150 million different builds one can take, so there's a lot of room to find your perfect playstyle.

Of course, the challenges don't stop at the combat. With the reality-altering power of Ardore, you'll have to solve interesting puzzles and find intriguing secrets across the vast beautiful landscape. Ardore will also come in handy with making your way through the world and in combat, giving you an edge over the Authors.

Enotria: The Last Song will launch for PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 19. Pre-orders for the physical edition of the game are coming soon, with dates coming in the weeks to come. As mentioned before, a demo for the game is available now.