Key Takeaways Jyamma Games have announced that a demo of their Italian folklore-inspired soulslike game Enotria: The Last Song will be available starting on May 22.

The game sees players attempting to stop a twisted, endless play by defeating its Authors, with the help of severla masks gained from defeated enemies..

Enotria has a new release date of September 19, moving from its previous August date, with pre-orders open now for the Steam and PlayStation 5 versions.

Well, the next Steam Next Fest will be upon us soon, set to begin on June 10. But much like holiday seasons, it always feels like there are people who get started on it earlier and earlier each time. Case in point, Jyamma Games and their upcoming soulslike title, Enotria: The Last Song. Today, the Milan-based developers announced that ahead of Steam Next Fest, a demo of the game will be available for Steam and PlayStation 5 starting on May 22. And it looks like this demo won't just be a mere taste of what the game has to offer, but rather a massive bite of it, as it will apparently last for a hefty eight hours, which should get people hyped up for the game's new release date that was also announced.

The Play's The Thing

To back up a bit for those who haven't heard of the game yet, Enotria: The Last Song is a third-person AA soulslike game set in the titular land of Enotria, with a world and style inspired by Italian folklore. Hearing that, the most obvious comparison might sound like Lies of P, another soulslike game based around a dark take on a classic Italian tale. But visually, Enotria is anything but dark, with more sunlit landscapes and Italian nature to experience. And even the main story revolves around a happy little play called the Canovaccio...a never-ending, eternal play that keeps the world constantly locked in an unnatural status, but a play nonetheless.

Related Review: Lies of P Lies of P is a worthy entry into the soulslike genre of gaming, particularly when the game allows its own unique elements to truly shine.

So yes, things are still quite twisted here, as our hero known as the Maskless One sets out to defeat the Authors of the Canovaccio in order to restore things. Enotria: The Last Song leans into the theater angle quite nicely, though, with the main gimmick being that players can take the masks from defeated enemies and take on their role, unlocking new ways to play in the process. In addition, players can unlock different perks, spells, and even ways to alter reality around them in order to solve various puzzles. The demo will offer up four weapon classes and six unique masks to experiment with, allowing players to get a feel for the game's combat.

While the demo is definitely some good news, it comes with a bit of a tiny bummer hinted at in the opening paragraph, that being a slight delay as the game moves from August 21 to September 19. As of the time of writing, no reason was given for the delay, be it extra polish or fear of a crowded release window. For now, though, pre-orders are open on Steam and the PlayStation Store as well (with Xbox Series X and Epic Games Store pre-order to follow later), complete with a chart showing off what you get by pre-ordering each edition, as seen above. Like with similar pre-order bonuses, it can come off as a bit overwhelming, but hopefully Enotria: The Last Song will be more than worth it when it arrives this September, no matter the extras.