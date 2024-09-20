Armonia Amplifier A marvelous fruit, one of the two fabeled treasures of the Tree of Change. Increases the healing effectiveness of the Armonia Amber.

Armonia Expansion Amber of the finest quality, one of the two fabled treasures of the Tree of Change. Increases the maximum charges of the Armonia Amber.

Astral Efestite Geode A chunk of Efestite that was touched by Gratia. It can maximize the potential of some weapons. "You found the best material you could ask for. Now, to find out how to put it to use properly..."

Authors of Change "A note discussing a pact made between three close friends to change the world itself."

Automaton Mask Shard Mask fragments that once belonged to the role of the Ingenium Automaton. Gather enough fragments and the mask may be recreated.

Awakened Efestite Geode A chunk of Efestite that was touched by Ardore. It can maximize the potential of some weapons. "You found the best material you could ask for. Now, to find out how to put it to use properly..."

Blazing Efestite Geode A chunk of Efestite that was touched by Fatuo. It can maximize the potential of some weapons. "You found the best material you could ask for. Now, to find out how to put it to use properly..."

Breach Defender Mask Shard Mask fragments that once belonged to the role of the Breach Defender. Gather enough fragments and the mask may be recreated.

Broken Maiolica A shard of Maiolica obtained from someone's remnants, used to reshape and improve masks. "A life as a human, then centuries as a slave, nothing but a role left, and now all of this reduced to a few pieces of debris in the palm of my hand."

Canovaccio's Page An intact page that was originally part of the Canovaccio. Can be used to elevate Mask Lines to their maximum potential. "Perhaps the day will come when one shall attempt to challenge my rule atop the skies."

Coin of Greed A mysterious coin of untold importance, made of the purest gold. "Upon closer inspection, countless marks mar both its sides -- a sign of unhealthy"" attachment."

Colossus Mask Shard Mask fragments that once belonged to the role of the Sunken Colossus. Gather enough fragments and the mask may be recreated.

Crabventure "A Spaventan Soldier's hearbroken account of the experiments done in attempt to weaponize the very fauna of Falesia against their enemies."

Divine Obsession "A pile of letters from Vermiglio to Maja in which the former grows increasingly manic and desperate. None bear a reply."

Efestite Block A solid block of Efestite, more effective than Nuggets when upgrading weapons. "I still remember stories about pompous nobles dueling and killing each other over the ownership of Efestite veins."

Efestite Fragment Fragments of Efestite, used to upgrade weapons up to a certain point. "In the old days, Efestite was a necessary presence to every respectable forge, as knights and nobles would settle for no less for their equipment."

Efestite Geode A pure chunk of Efestite that can bring out the potential of most weapons. "You found the best material you could ask for. Now, to find out how to put it to use properly..."

Efestite Nugget A small nugget of Efestite, used to upgrade weapons after Fragments can no longer be used. "In the old days, Efestite was a necessary presence to every respectable forge, as knights and nobles would settle for no less for their equipment."

Fisherman Mask Shard Mask fragments that once belonged to the role of the Fisherman. Gather enough fragments and the mask may be recreated.

Flawed Maiolica A cracked piece of Maiolica obtained from someone's remnants, used to reshape and improve masks even further. "Cracks and flaws have now become visible, but in truth, there is no such thing as a perfect life."

Fragment of the Canovaccio Pieces of a page that was originally part of the Canovaccio. Can be used to strengthen Mask Lines even further. "Such oscillations in the flow of the script are unaccounted for, but all shall come to pass nonetheless."

Gardener Mask Shard Mask fragments that once belonged to the role of the Gardener. Can be used to recreate it if enough are gathered.

Gatekeeper Mask Shard Mask fragments that once belonged to the role of the Sol Meridio Gatekeeper. Gather enough fragments and the mask may be recreated.

Gondolier Mask Shard Mask fragments that once belonged to the role of the Gondolier. Gather enough fragments and the mask may be recreated.

Huntress Mask Shard Mask fragments that once belonged to the role of the Huntress of Veltha. Gather enough fragments and the mask may be recreated.

Intoxicating Efestite Geode A chunk of Efestite that was touched by Vis. It can maximize the potential of some weapons. "You found the best material you could ask for. Now, to find out how to put it to use properly..."

Jailer's Confession "A note from a jailer reevaluating his deeds in his final moments... desperately clawing for justification."

Key to the Catacombs An old key used to access the forgotten catacombs, somewhere in the Monastery of Maja.

Key to the Crimson Cloister An old key used to access the innermost sanctum of the Monastery of Maja.

Key to the Ostello de'Attori A brass key that opens the door to the renowned Ostello de'Attori in Quinta.

Lover's Note A sealed that surely belongs to someone who longs deeply for it. "Traces of the pain of whoever wrote it are still visible on the consumed paper."

Lumberjack Mask Shard Mask fragments that once belonged to the role of the Lumberjack. Gather enough fragments and the mask may be recreated.

Masters of Drama & Comedy "A fan letter about the Master of Comedy and the Master of Drama -- two prodigious performers, born in the same time and always compared with each other."

Mecenate's Medallion "The symbol of the golden spider. Rumors say it brings luck -- and riches -- to those who psosess it."

Monastery of Mockery "A note from a disgruntled scholar condemning bow the Duke of Quinta constructed the Mantelloni Garden with purely political intent."

Order Fulfilled Dear Duke, as per your request the order has been fulfilled. Expect Baldovino within a fortnight, in full operating capacity -- Litumnian Guild

Plagued Efestite Geode A chunk of Efestite that was touched by Malanno. It can maximize the potential of some weapons. "You found the best material you could ask for. Now, to find out how to put it to use properly..."

Priestess Mask Shard Mask fragments that once belonged to the role of the Priestess of Veltha. Gather enough fragments and the mask may be recreated.

Pristine Maiolica A flawlessly polished piece of Maiolica, devoid of blemishes, used to upgrade masks to the highest possible quality. "Is it an expression of purity and virtue, or an attempt to cover the rotten essence that lingers within?"

Sacrificial Knife A bloodstained knife that was plunged into the Red Prior's heart. "A necessary conduit to transfer one's spirit in the presence of the Goddess."

Severed Braid of a Maiden A precious material that can be used to reset your Virtues. "A braid that seems to be related to Ardore somehow. It has the faintest scent of pepper... Perhaps a certain someone would know more about it."

Shred of the Canovaccio Tattered paper fragments that were originally part of the Canovaccio. Can be used to strengthen Mask Lines. "Though my magnum opus may miss some bits and pieces, it remains unfettered."

The Hollow Tower A hidden note, written by a Falesian who had been forced to work on constructing the tower. "Each day, our skin cracks beneath the sun. Each night, we toil still. Each week, the tower grows as our numbers shrink. And still, it all rings hollow. What a damnabl fate."

Unraveled Broken Maiolica A shard of Maiolica obtained from peculia remnants, used to reshape and improve special masks. "A life as a human, then centuries as a slave, nothing but a role left, and now all of this reduced to a few pieces of debris in the palm of my hand."

Unraveled Efestite Block A mysterious block of Efestite, used to upgrade special weapons better than mere nuggets. "Wars have been started for less."

Unraveled Efestite Fragment Mysterious fragments of Efestite, used to upgrade special weapons up to a certain point. "Even a small piece is quite the treasure nowadays."

Unraveled Efestite Geode A mysterious chunk of Efestite, used to bring out the best from certain special weapons. "Akin to a miracle."

Unraveled Efestite Nugget A mysterious piece of Efestite, used to upgrade special weapons better than mere fragments. "Even a small piece is quite the treasure nowadays."