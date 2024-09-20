Ardore Breath Allegro Concentrate the power of Ardore in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Quinta (Lower Commons)

Ballarella Presto Summon an Ardore Saber imbued with the power of Vis, and perform a chain of attacks. Mecenate - NPC vendor (Church of Zanni)

Brigand's Assault Andante Perform a sequence of quick slashing attacks with a level of dexterity that rivals a Cave Bandit. Loot from a chest near a huntress on the left side of the Hall of the Great Statue.

Celestial Breath Andante Concentrate the power of Gratia in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Defeat Gran Paguro (Minse of Gratia)

Celestial Ray Lento Concentrate the power of Gratia in your hand and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Defeat Astrarium Ascendant (near Engineer's Guild in Litumnia)

Coastal Harpoon Allegro Through the powers of Ardore, call forth a spear from the lands of Falesia Magna and toss it in a straight trajectory. Charging Speed: Allegro Activate Canovvaccio Glyph (Quinta Shores)

Collera de' Principe Lento Summon the Prince of Laughter's weapon and perform a violent downward slam, dealing area damage aligned with the Vis element. Defeat Curtis, Prince of Laughter

Deadly Breath Andante Concentrate the power of Vis in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Defeat Gran Paguro & unlock Paguro's role near the Turf of the Coastal Horror knot.

Deadly Conquest Allegro Conjure an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Vis and perform a chain of attacks that release a ranged slash that ravels forward. Defeat the Vis Spaventa Gatekeeper (Falesia Magna Region)

Deadly Culling Presto Summon a massive Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a powerful heavy attack. Inside the Tower (School of Zanni)

Deadly Lights Allegro Summon Zanni's Gluttonous Fork and conjure multiple Vis orbs that relentlessly chase enemies. Ruins (Second Floor) on the right side of the Sunken Colossus chamber

Deadly Ray Lento Concentrate the power of Vis in your hand and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Across the courtyard from the Fatuo Ray Mask Line

Deadly Wave Adagio Summon Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Vis element. Defeat Master Condolier (Mines of Gratia in Litumnia)

Drunken Sword Presto Summon an Ardore imbued with the power of Vis and perform a powerful heavy attack. Reward in Tutorial after unlocking Force of Change's role

Duelist's Virtue Presto Step backward, then immediately follow up with an attack using the other equipped weapon (or the same weapon if only one is equipped). Reward in tutorial after unlocking Piercing Wit's Role

Explosive Lunge Adagio Remember the epic fight with Captain Spaventa and perform a powerful lunge forward that deals massive Gratia and Ardore damage. Mecenate - NPC vendor (Church of Zanni after defeating Captain Spaventa)

Falling Star Presto Summon an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a powerful heavy attack. Quinta (Lower Commons)

Fatuo Conquest Allegro Conjure an Ardore Greatsword imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a chain of attacks that release a ranged slash that travesl forward. Defeat the Fatuo Spaventa Gatekeeper

Fatuo Ray Lento Concentrate the power of Fatuo in your hand and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Chest under the Court Entrance knot

Funereal Blaze Adagio Summon the Red Prior's scepter and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Fatuo element. Defeat Vermiglio

Funereal Slash Presto Summon an Ardore Polearm imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a powerful heavy attack. Activate Canovvaccio Glyph (Quinta Shores)

Fuoco Fatuo Presto Summon Vermiglio's scepter and shoot a Fatuo orb straight ahead. In a tree near Melancholic Overlook knot

Furlana Presto Summon an Ardore Sword imbued with the power of Fatuo and perform a chain of attacks. Mecenate - NPC vendor (Church of Zanni)

Golden Dart Vivace Summons an ethereal crossbow made of Ardore and shoots a single bolt in a straight trajectory. Reward in tutorial after unlocking Piercing Wit's Role

Grand Celebration Grave Materialize the massive hand of the Great Host to slam the ground, unleashing a powerful shockwave imbued with the Vis element. This Mask Line does not lose its charge upon initiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guise of Zanni. Charging Speed: Grave Defeat Zanni

Grand Smite Andante Summon a massive hammer and perform a devastating overhead smash, dealing Gratia damage in the area of impact. Defeat the Last Breach Defender (near Ancestral Resting Place knot)

Grit of the Hunt Andante Summon a bow and start shooting powerful arrows made of Gratia in rapid succession. Defeat Veltha

Hungover Strike Presto Summon an Ardore Mace imbued with the hpower of Vis and perform a powerful heavy attack.< Quinta (Lower Commons)

Icarian Fall Allegro Remember the epic fight with Captain Spaventa and perform a heroic jump attack that deals massive Ardore and Physical damage. Mecenate - NPC vendor (Church of Zanni after defeating Captain Spaventa)

Impaling Arrow Vivace Summon a bow and shoot a single arrow made of highly concentrated Gratia that knocks most enemies backwards. Defeat Veltha

Iron Impact Allegro Summon a massive hammer and perform a short sequence of devastating attacks. Defeat the Breach Defender (Veltha's Temple)

Jaws of Chimera Grave Summon an Ardore projection of Giangurgolo’s indomitable spirit that viciously bites nearby targets. Defeat Giangugolo in Coliseum in Falesia Magna

Meteoric Impact Presto Summon a massive Ardore Hammer imbued with the power of Gratia and perform a powerful heavy attack. Quinta (Upper City in a chest after engaging multiple rifts)

Mystic Conquest Allegro Conjure an Ardore Greatsword and perform a chain of attacks that release a ranged slash that travels forward. Unlock the Sol Meridio Gatekeeper's role.

Mystic Lights Allegro Summon a Magister's Staff and conjure multiple Gratia orbs that relentlessly chase enemies. Near the Great Statue knot down a corridor with a ladder

Plagued Breath Andante Concentrate the power of Malanno in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Defeat Malanno Gran Paguro (docs in Litumnia)

Plagued Conquest Allegro Conjure an Ardore Greatsword and perform a chain of attacks imbued with the power of Malanno that release a ranged slash that travels forward. Defeat Malanno Spaventa Gatekeepr (Falesia Magna region)

Plagued Lights Allegro Summon a Gondolier's Oar and conjure multiple Malanno orbs that relentlessly chase enemies. Charging Speed: Allegro Near Great Statue knot on the ground by a locked gate

Plagued Wave Adagio Summon a Gondolier's Oar and perform a violent downward slam, unleashing a shockwave aligned with the Malanno element. In a chest near the Clocktower knot across the water

Ray of Ardore Lento Concentrate the power of Ardore in your hand and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. In a chest located in a building left of the Engineer's guild (Litumnia)

Respiro D'Oltrevita Andante Concentrate the power of Fatuo in your lungs and let it all out, dealing damage to anyone in its path. Charging Speed: Andante Below the Old Ruler's Crypt

Sharp Cross Andante Summon an ethereal greatsword made of Ardore and perform two Gratia slashes that travel in a straight line. Unlock the Sol Meridio Gatekeeper's role.

Solar Barrage Lento Summon the formidable weapon of the Meridian Captain to fire a barrage of shots imbued with Gratia. This Mask Line does not lose its charge upon intiating a boss fight and can only be used while wearing the Guise of Spaventa. Defeat Captain Spaventa

Spilled Chalice Presto Summons Zanni’s Gluttonous Fork and shoots a Vis orb straight ahead. In a chest near Glassblowers District knot

Sundial Cut Allegro Summon a ethereal greatsword made of Ardore to perform a Gratia slash that travels in a straight line. In a chest near a large gate before Urbe (Upper City)

Taranta Andante Summon a massive hammer and swing it like a pinwheel, damaging anyone you come into contact with. Defeat the first Breach Defender

Thyrus' Hiss Presto Summons a Gondolier's Oar and shoots a Malanno orb straight ahead. In a chest at the beginning of Litumnia

Trunk Splitter Adagio Conjure an Ardore Axe and perform a powerful chain of attacks. Defeat the Lumberjack ahead of the Falesia Magna travel point

Veemenza Elementale Vivace Violently stomp the ground, unleashing a physical shockwave that increases Ardore and Physical and Elemental Damage for a short duration. Use Key to Ostello de' Attori on a building in Quinta

Venomous Saber Presto Summon an Ardore Saber imbued with the power of Malanno and perform a powerful heavy attack. In a chest near Baldovino boss fight (at the docks).

Venomous Thorns Andante Briefly acquire the sharp instinct of a Moretta to shoot multiple projectiles imbued with Malanno. Defeat Moretta three times

Vitreous Stride Allegro Summon a polearm and perform a short sequence of attacks that deals Ardore damage. In a chest close to where you fight Moretta (Glassblowers District)

Vow of Purity Allegro Channel the powers of Ardore in your own body, removing all negative status effects afflicting you. In a chest near Old District Road knot (on a cliff)