Enotria: The Last Song is a Souls-like game that is built around Masks and the power they imbue. Masks enable a player to become much like the boss or enemy they obtained the mask from. Despite appearance changes, the Masks also offer boosts that enable you to customize your playstyle and strategy.
There are plenty of Masks to track down in Enotria: The Last Song. Below is a list of all Masks that you might find in the game. While the information isn't complete, check back regularly as we continually update this database.
|
Mask
|
Description
|
Ascendant’s Mask
|
While Awakened, your current weapon is infused with Gratia.
|
Automaton’s Mask
|
You deal more weapon damage through heavy attacks. You also gain immunity to Sick while Awakened.
|
Breach Defender’s Mask
|
Your Status Power is increased while your weapon is infused with Gratia. Your Ardore Power is also increased while you're Awakened.
|
Colossus’ Mask
|
The damage and radius of Ardore Burst arc increased. You also gain Super Armor while Awakened.
|
Curtis's Mask
|
Your Status Power is increased, however you suffer more damage from all sources. In addition, perfectly parrying an attack charges up your Mask Lines while you're Awakened.
|
Fantolino’s Mask
|
TBA
|
Fauno’s Mask
|
You gain immunity to Wicked. While Awakened, your current weapon is also infused with Fatuo.
|
Fisherman’s Mask
|
Your finishing blows deal more damage if only one weapon is equipped. Your Physical Power is also increased while Awakened.
|
Gardener’s Mask
|
TBA
|
Gatekeeper’s Mask
|
TBA
|
Giangurgolo’s Mask
|
Dealing damage to an enemy with full health massively increases your Status Power for a short time. In addition, any status effect inflicted on you is cleared upon becoming Awakened.
|
Glassblower’s Mask
|
TBA
|
Gondolier’s Mask
|
TBA
|
Guise of Arlecchino
|
Greatly increases your Ardore Power. Also allows you to equip and use the ""Master of Creation"" Mask Line.
|
Guise of Pulcinella
|
TBA
|
Guise of Spaventa
|
Greatly increases your Stamina. Also allows you to equip and use the ""Solar Barrage"" Mask Line.
|
Guise of the Rulers
|
TBA
|
Guise of Zanni
|
Increases the maximum amount of Armonia Amber charges. In addition, allows you to equip and use the ""Grand Celebration"" Mask Line.
|
Highborne's Mask
|
TBA
|
Huntress’ Mask
|
TBA
|
Lumberjack Mask
|
TBA
|
Magister’s Mask
|
TBA
|
Mask of Change
|
Allows you to deal more weapon damage through heavy attacks. In addition, your Physical Power is increased while Awakened.
|
Moretta’s Mask
|
TBA
|
Piercing Wit Mask
|
Increases the damage dealt by ranged Mask Lines. Additionally, while you're Awakened, dealing a finishing blow to an enemy charges up all ranged Mask Lines.
|
Priestess’ Mask
|
TBA
|
Spaventa Army Mask
|
Defeating an enemy with a finishing blow grants extra Memoria. Your Luck is also increased while Awakened.
|
Vermiglio's Mask
|
Performing an Ardore Burst increases your Ardore Power for a short duration.
|
Zealot’s Mask
|
Your Physical Attack is increased when your health is below a certain threshold. In addition, the first instance of lethal damage you take while Awakened will not take you down but will leave you at 1 Health Point instead.