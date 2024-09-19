Enotria: The Last Song is a Souls-like game that is built around Masks and the power they imbue. Masks enable a player to become much like the boss or enemy they obtained the mask from. Despite appearance changes, the Masks also offer boosts that enable you to customize your playstyle and strategy.

There are plenty of Masks to track down in Enotria: The Last Song. Below is a list of all Masks that you might find in the game. While the information isn't complete, check back regularly as we continually update this database.