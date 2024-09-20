In Enotria: The Last Song, Aspects are one way to curate the character build you most desire. Alongside Mask Lines, Aspects can be equipped to maintain passive abilities. They even have stat bonuses effect the following primary categories:

Assassin

Battlemage

Bruiser

Elementalist

Trickster

An Aspects effect can, ultimately, shape your character's stats in one fell swoop. Below is a list of all Aspects you can find in-game. While the information isn't complete, be sure to check back regularly as we continuet update this database.

Item Description Location Aspect of Curtis The collective experiences of the Prince of Laughter. Increases Physical Power by 5%. Defeat Curist Prince (Quinta) Armonia Expansion The collective experiences of a supposedly great Meridian conqueror. Increases Physical Defense by 10%. Defeat Captain Spaventa (Falesia Magna) Astral Efestite Geode The collective experiences of an unkown spellweaver. Starter Authors of Change The collective experiences of one of the greatest Falesian warriors of old. Increases all Elemental Defenses by 10%. TBD Automaton Mask Shard The collective experiences of a renowned warrior. Increases Maximum Health by 3.3%. Starter Awakened Efestite Geode The collective experiences of an unknown scholar. Starter Blazing Efestite Geode The collective experiences of a knight driven to madness. Increases Maximum Health by 5%. Increases Physical Defense by 5%. Defeat four Spaventa Gatekeepers (Falesia Magna) Breach Defender Mask Shard The collective experiences of a dreaded sea creature. Increases Maximum Health by 5%. Increases Status Power by 5%. Defeat Gran Paguro (Felesia Magna) Broken Maiolica The collective experiences of an unknown cutthroat. Starter Canovaccio's Page The collective experiences of an unkown warrior. Starter Coin of Greed The collective experiences of an unknown swindler. Starter Colossus Mask Shard The collective experiences of the leader of a forsaken cult. Increases Ardore Power by 3.3%. Increases Elemental Power by 3.3%. Increases Status Power by 3.3%. Defeat Vermiglio (Monastery of Maja) Crabventure The collective experiences of the First Author, cursed to experience a festival without end. Increases the Healing Power of the Armonia Amber by 10%. Defeat Zanni (Quinta)