The next Souls-like is upon us. If you're a genre fan, then you know how important it is to obtain an edge in combat. In Enotria: The Last Song, this edge comes in the form of Perks. These unlockable boosts can be found in the Path of Innovator which is split into four categories:
- Battlemage
- Bruiser
- Elementalist
- Trickster
The perks that you choose to unlock will ultimately depend on your prefered playstyle. Do you wish to focus on beefing up your spell-casting abilities? Or, perhaps, you prefer to deal heavy blows in melee combat. If the latter is your preference, they you might opt for the Bruiser category. We've collected all the in-game perks below. See which of these boosts pique your interest.
Battlemage
This is the category you might select if you want to focus on building Ardore Power and using Mask Lines to confront your foes. These perks will offer various buffs for utilizing Mask Lines and defeating enemies.
|
Perk
|
Talent Cost
|
Description
|
Advanced Strategist
|
100
|
Upon engaging in combat with a boss enemy, your Mask Lines are partially charged up.
|
Astral Walk
|
20
|
Upon dodging an attack, your Mask Lines charge up more efficiently for a brief duration.
|
Chemical Amber
|
20
|
The healing power of the Armonia Amber is reduced but briefly increases your Ardore Power when used.
|
Essence Catalyst
|
40
|
Killing an enemy with a Mask Line briefly increases your Ardore Power.
|
Eye Of Finesse
|
40
|
Mask Lines deal increased damage to enemies left exposed from Unraveling.
|
Farsighted
|
3
|
Casting a ranged Mask Line briefly increases your Ardore Power. Additionally, that Mask Line charges up slightly.
|
Greater Inner Might
|
3
|
Casting a Mask Line grants you increased Physical Defense as well as Super Armor for a short duration.
|
Inner Abundance
|
20
|
Casting any Mask Line heals you by a portion of your Max Health.
|
Inner Might
|
3
|
Upon being hit while a Mask Line is being used, that Mask Line will charge up slightly. This can only occur once per Mask Line cast.
|
Maestro Decoratore
|
300
|
Your Ardore Power is greatly increased. Additionally, each time a Mask Line is used, there is a small chance of instantly charging up all of them.
|
Overdrive Amber
|
40
|
The healing power of the Armonia Amber is reduced but slightly charges up your Mask Lines when used.
|
Path Of Destruction
|
20
|
Mask Lines charge up slower but deal more damage.
|
Path Of Spellcasting
|
3
|
Mask Lines charge up faster but deal less damage.
|
Sap Essence
|
40
|
Killing an enemy with a Mask Line causes it to partially recharge.
|
Transcendence
|
70
|
While your health is below a certain threshold, your Ardore Power is increased.
|
Unleashed
|
100
|
Casting a Mask Line triggers an explosion around you.
|
Vigorous
|
70
|
While your health is above a certain threshold, your Mask Lines charge up more efficiently.
Bruiser
Choose from the Bruiser class if you're angling to focus all your power in your melee strikes. Do you like big, colossal weapons? If so, then maybe this is the category for you.
|
Perk
|
Talent Cost
|
Description
|
Armored Amber
|
100
|
Using the Armonia Amber briefly increases your Physical Defense and grants you Super Armor for the same duration.
|
Battle Fever
|
20
|
Killing an enemy briefly increases the damage dealt by Heavy Attacks.
|
Counter Reagents
|
40
|
The healing power of the Armonia Amber is increased for each elemental status effect currently active on you.
|
Danza De Spada
|
3
|
Dealing damage with Light Attacks increases the damage of Heavy Attacks, and vice versa. Suffering damage reset these effects.
|
Emergency Tweaks
|
40
|
While your health is below a certain threshold, you Parry attacks more effectively.
|
Layer Of Thorns
|
3
|
Suffering melee damage causes the attacker to sustain physical damage in return.
|
Maestro Combattente
|
300
|
Dealing damage with a weapon attack causes the enemy to suffer additional damage over time.
|
Path Of Fury
|
3
|
Dealing damage with a weapon briefly increases your Physical Power. This effect can stack.
|
Path Of Preservation
|
3
|
Dealing damage with a weapon briefly increases your Physical Defense. This effect can stack.
|
Poised Stride
|
20
|
When your health is above a certain threshold, your Physical Defense is increased.
|
Reckless Abandon
|
40
|
When your health is below certain threshold, your Physical Power is increased.
|
Refined Instincts
|
20
|
Your Physical Power is increased every few seconds. This effect can stack. Suffering damage resets this effect.
|
Riling Amber
|
70
|
Using the Armonia Amber briefly increases your Physical Power based on the amount of health recovered.
|
Stalwart Duelist
|
20
|
Perfectly parrying an attack heals you by a portion of your maximum Health. This effect is improved when you are low on Health.
|
Sudden Rush
|
100
|
Dealing damage with a weapon attack has a chance of partially refunding its Stamina cost.
|
Tis But A Scratch
|
70
|
You receive less damage from ranged attacks.
|
True Grit
|
40
|
Dodging costs more Stamina, and your Dodge Attacks deal increased damage.
Elementalist
The Elementalist category can offer boosts for those utilizing weapons infusions. There are also healing boosts and perks that alleviate status (elemental) effects. This category will help you maintain a better defensive posture against the elements while also increasing your elemental power.
|
Perk
|
Talent Cost
|
Description
|
Afterlife Touch
|
40
|
While you are affected by Wicked, your Elemental Power is increased even further.
|
Attuned Gauntlet
|
70
|
Perfectly parrying an attack increases your Physical Power for a brief duration.
|
Celestial Attunement
|
40
|
Increases all healing received while affected by Radiant.
|
Drunken Stupor
|
40
|
While affected by Dizzy, your Physical Power and Stamina Regeneration are increased even further.
|
Fatuo Path
|
3
|
Upon casting the Mask Line equipped in Slot 3, your weapon is briefly infused with Fatuo.
|
Gratia Path
|
3
|
Upon casting the Mask Line equipped in Slot 1, your weapon is briefly infused with Gratia.
|
Infusion Master, Part 1
|
20
|
While your weapon is infused, you deal increased elemental damage.
|
Infusion Master, Part 2
|
20
|
While your weapon is infused, Mask Lines deal more damage and charge up more effectively.
|
Infusion Master, Part 3
|
20
|
While your weapon is infused, your Stamina Regeneration is increased.
|
Infusion Master, Part 4
|
100
|
While your weapon is infused, perfectly parrying an attack deals extra damage based on the element.
|
Infusion Master, Part 5
|
100
|
While your weapon is infused, jump attacks deal increased damage.
|
Maestro Elementale
|
300
|
Your Elemental Power and Status Defense are massively increased.
|
Malanno Path
|
3
|
Upon casting the Mask Line equipped in Slot 4, your weapon is briefly infused with Malanno.
|
Purifying Amber
|
70
|
Using Armonia Amber clears Elemental Statuses.
|
State Of Harmony
|
20
|
Increases the duration of all weapon infusions.
|
Vessel Of Pestilence
|
40
|
While affected by Sick, your Malanno negation is increased and the effectiveness of the Sick Aura is increased even further.
|
Vis Path
|
3
|
Upon casting the Mask Line equipped in Slot 2, your weapon is briefly infused with Vis
Trickster
In the Souls-like genre, dodging is often the primary mechanic for a solid defense aside from parrying attacks where possible. The Trickster category will help you create an agile build by bolstering your stamina and offering benefits in this arena.
|
Perk
|
Talent Cost
|
Description
|
Annihilator
|
100
|
Your weapon attacks have a chance to deal increased damage.
|
Astute
|
70
|
Killing an enemy slightly charges up all your Mask Lines.
|
Excess Agility
|
20
|
Your Stamina Regeneration is significantly increased, but you suffer increased damage from all sources.
|
Exploit Weakness
|
100
|
Your Status Power is increased. Additionally, all damage dealt to an enemy affected by a status effect is increased.
|
Gambler's Heart
|
40
|
Killing an enemy increases your Luck for a while.
|
Item Specialist
|
40
|
Using any item briefly increases your Physical Power. This effect can stack.
|
Maestro d'Inganni
|
300
|
Dealing damage to an enemy whose health is below a certain threshold instantly kills it. Said threshold is lower the stronger the enemy.
|
Overestimation
|
20
|
Dealing a finishing attack to minor enemies instantly kills them.
|
Path Of Assassination
|
3
|
Upon dealing damage, your Stamina Regeneration is briefly increased.
|
Path Of Trickery
|
3
|
Your Status Power and the damage dealth by finishing attacks are increased.
|
Perfected Amber
|
40
|
Performing a finishing attack instantly restores 1 Armonia Amber charge.
|
Preparedness
|
3
|
Dodging an attack causes the attacker to be slightly Unraveled.
|
Ruthlessness
|
100
|
After dealing a finishing attack to an enemy your Stamina consumption is briefly reduced.
|
Supreme Focus
|
3
|
When your Stamina is above a certain threshold, your Physical, Status, and Elemental Power are slightly increased.
|
Trained Arm
|
40
|
Increases the damage dealt by Dodge Attacks.
|
Trump Card
|
20
|
Dodging an attack briefly increases your Physical, Status, and Elemental Power by a small amount.
|
Unending Threat
|
20
|
Killing an enemy restores a small portion of your Max Health. This effect is more powerful if your health is below a certain threshold.