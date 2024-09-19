Quick Links Battlemage Bruiser Elementalist Trickster

The next Souls-like is upon us. If you're a genre fan, then you know how important it is to obtain an edge in combat. In Enotria: The Last Song, this edge comes in the form of Perks. These unlockable boosts can be found in the Path of Innovator which is split into four categories:

The perks that you choose to unlock will ultimately depend on your prefered playstyle. Do you wish to focus on beefing up your spell-casting abilities? Or, perhaps, you prefer to deal heavy blows in melee combat. If the latter is your preference, they you might opt for the Bruiser category. We've collected all the in-game perks below. See which of these boosts pique your interest.

Battlemage

This is the category you might select if you want to focus on building Ardore Power and using Mask Lines to confront your foes. These perks will offer various buffs for utilizing Mask Lines and defeating enemies.

Perk Talent Cost Description Advanced Strategist 100 Upon engaging in combat with a boss enemy, your Mask Lines are partially charged up. Astral Walk 20 Upon dodging an attack, your Mask Lines charge up more efficiently for a brief duration. Chemical Amber 20 The healing power of the Armonia Amber is reduced but briefly increases your Ardore Power when used. Essence Catalyst 40 Killing an enemy with a Mask Line briefly increases your Ardore Power. Eye Of Finesse 40 Mask Lines deal increased damage to enemies left exposed from Unraveling. Farsighted 3 Casting a ranged Mask Line briefly increases your Ardore Power. Additionally, that Mask Line charges up slightly. Greater Inner Might 3 Casting a Mask Line grants you increased Physical Defense as well as Super Armor for a short duration. Inner Abundance 20 Casting any Mask Line heals you by a portion of your Max Health. Inner Might 3 Upon being hit while a Mask Line is being used, that Mask Line will charge up slightly. This can only occur once per Mask Line cast. Maestro Decoratore 300 Your Ardore Power is greatly increased. Additionally, each time a Mask Line is used, there is a small chance of instantly charging up all of them. Overdrive Amber 40 The healing power of the Armonia Amber is reduced but slightly charges up your Mask Lines when used. Path Of Destruction 20 Mask Lines charge up slower but deal more damage. Path Of Spellcasting 3 Mask Lines charge up faster but deal less damage. Sap Essence 40 Killing an enemy with a Mask Line causes it to partially recharge. Transcendence 70 While your health is below a certain threshold, your Ardore Power is increased. Unleashed 100 Casting a Mask Line triggers an explosion around you. Vigorous 70 While your health is above a certain threshold, your Mask Lines charge up more efficiently.

Bruiser

Choose from the Bruiser class if you're angling to focus all your power in your melee strikes. Do you like big, colossal weapons? If so, then maybe this is the category for you.

Perk Talent Cost Description Armored Amber 100 Using the Armonia Amber briefly increases your Physical Defense and grants you Super Armor for the same duration. Battle Fever 20 Killing an enemy briefly increases the damage dealt by Heavy Attacks. Counter Reagents 40 The healing power of the Armonia Amber is increased for each elemental status effect currently active on you. Danza De Spada 3 Dealing damage with Light Attacks increases the damage of Heavy Attacks, and vice versa. Suffering damage reset these effects. Emergency Tweaks 40 While your health is below a certain threshold, you Parry attacks more effectively. Layer Of Thorns 3 Suffering melee damage causes the attacker to sustain physical damage in return. Maestro Combattente 300 Dealing damage with a weapon attack causes the enemy to suffer additional damage over time. Path Of Fury 3 Dealing damage with a weapon briefly increases your Physical Power. This effect can stack. Path Of Preservation 3 Dealing damage with a weapon briefly increases your Physical Defense. This effect can stack. Poised Stride 20 When your health is above a certain threshold, your Physical Defense is increased. Reckless Abandon 40 When your health is below certain threshold, your Physical Power is increased. Refined Instincts 20 Your Physical Power is increased every few seconds. This effect can stack. Suffering damage resets this effect. Riling Amber 70 Using the Armonia Amber briefly increases your Physical Power based on the amount of health recovered. Stalwart Duelist 20 Perfectly parrying an attack heals you by a portion of your maximum Health. This effect is improved when you are low on Health. Sudden Rush 100 Dealing damage with a weapon attack has a chance of partially refunding its Stamina cost. Tis But A Scratch 70 You receive less damage from ranged attacks. True Grit 40 Dodging costs more Stamina, and your Dodge Attacks deal increased damage.

Elementalist

The Elementalist category can offer boosts for those utilizing weapons infusions. There are also healing boosts and perks that alleviate status (elemental) effects. This category will help you maintain a better defensive posture against the elements while also increasing your elemental power.

Perk Talent Cost Description Afterlife Touch 40 While you are affected by Wicked, your Elemental Power is increased even further. Attuned Gauntlet 70 Perfectly parrying an attack increases your Physical Power for a brief duration. Celestial Attunement 40 Increases all healing received while affected by Radiant. Drunken Stupor 40 While affected by Dizzy, your Physical Power and Stamina Regeneration are increased even further. Fatuo Path 3 Upon casting the Mask Line equipped in Slot 3, your weapon is briefly infused with Fatuo. Gratia Path 3 Upon casting the Mask Line equipped in Slot 1, your weapon is briefly infused with Gratia. Infusion Master, Part 1 20 While your weapon is infused, you deal increased elemental damage. Infusion Master, Part 2 20 While your weapon is infused, Mask Lines deal more damage and charge up more effectively. Infusion Master, Part 3 20 While your weapon is infused, your Stamina Regeneration is increased. Infusion Master, Part 4 100 While your weapon is infused, perfectly parrying an attack deals extra damage based on the element. Infusion Master, Part 5 100 While your weapon is infused, jump attacks deal increased damage. Maestro Elementale 300 Your Elemental Power and Status Defense are massively increased. Malanno Path 3 Upon casting the Mask Line equipped in Slot 4, your weapon is briefly infused with Malanno. Purifying Amber 70 Using Armonia Amber clears Elemental Statuses. State Of Harmony 20 Increases the duration of all weapon infusions. Vessel Of Pestilence 40 While affected by Sick, your Malanno negation is increased and the effectiveness of the Sick Aura is increased even further. Vis Path 3 Upon casting the Mask Line equipped in Slot 2, your weapon is briefly infused with Vis

Trickster

In the Souls-like genre, dodging is often the primary mechanic for a solid defense aside from parrying attacks where possible. The Trickster category will help you create an agile build by bolstering your stamina and offering benefits in this arena.