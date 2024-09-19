Quick Links

The next Souls-like is upon us. If you're a genre fan, then you know how important it is to obtain an edge in combat. In Enotria: The Last Song, this edge comes in the form of Perks. These unlockable boosts can be found in the Path of Innovator which is split into four categories:

  • Battlemage
  • Bruiser
  • Elementalist
  • Trickster

The perks that you choose to unlock will ultimately depend on your prefered playstyle. Do you wish to focus on beefing up your spell-casting abilities? Or, perhaps, you prefer to deal heavy blows in melee combat. If the latter is your preference, they you might opt for the Bruiser category. We've collected all the in-game perks below. See which of these boosts pique your interest.

Battlemage

Enotria: The Last Song screenshot

This is the category you might select if you want to focus on building Ardore Power and using Mask Lines to confront your foes. These perks will offer various buffs for utilizing Mask Lines and defeating enemies.

Perk

Talent Cost

Description

Advanced Strategist

100

Upon engaging in combat with a boss enemy, your Mask Lines are partially charged up.

Astral Walk

20

Upon dodging an attack, your Mask Lines charge up more efficiently for a brief duration.

Chemical Amber

20

The healing power of the Armonia Amber is reduced but briefly increases your Ardore Power when used.

Essence Catalyst

40

Killing an enemy with a Mask Line briefly increases your Ardore Power.

Eye Of Finesse

40

Mask Lines deal increased damage to enemies left exposed from Unraveling.

Farsighted

3

Casting a ranged Mask Line briefly increases your Ardore Power. Additionally, that Mask Line charges up slightly.

Greater Inner Might

3

Casting a Mask Line grants you increased Physical Defense as well as Super Armor for a short duration.

Inner Abundance

20

Casting any Mask Line heals you by a portion of your Max Health.

Inner Might

3

Upon being hit while a Mask Line is being used, that Mask Line will charge up slightly. This can only occur once per Mask Line cast.

Maestro Decoratore

300

Your Ardore Power is greatly increased. Additionally, each time a Mask Line is used, there is a small chance of instantly charging up all of them.

Overdrive Amber

40

The healing power of the Armonia Amber is reduced but slightly charges up your Mask Lines when used.

Path Of Destruction

20

Mask Lines charge up slower but deal more damage.

Path Of Spellcasting

3

Mask Lines charge up faster but deal less damage.

Sap Essence

40

Killing an enemy with a Mask Line causes it to partially recharge.

Transcendence

70

While your health is below a certain threshold, your Ardore Power is increased.

Unleashed

100

Casting a Mask Line triggers an explosion around you.

Vigorous

70

While your health is above a certain threshold, your Mask Lines charge up more efficiently.

Bruiser

Screenshot of the Enotria the Last Song Steam Next Fest Demo, featuring the main character in a field of sunflowers.

Choose from the Bruiser class if you're angling to focus all your power in your melee strikes. Do you like big, colossal weapons? If so, then maybe this is the category for you.

Perk

Talent Cost

Description

Armored Amber

100

Using the Armonia Amber briefly increases your Physical Defense and grants you Super Armor for the same duration.

Battle Fever

20

Killing an enemy briefly increases the damage dealt by Heavy Attacks.

Counter Reagents

40

The healing power of the Armonia Amber is increased for each elemental status effect currently active on you.

Danza De Spada

3

Dealing damage with Light Attacks increases the damage of Heavy Attacks, and vice versa. Suffering damage reset these effects.

Emergency Tweaks

40

While your health is below a certain threshold, you Parry attacks more effectively.

Layer Of Thorns

3

Suffering melee damage causes the attacker to sustain physical damage in return.

Maestro Combattente

300

Dealing damage with a weapon attack causes the enemy to suffer additional damage over time.

Path Of Fury

3

Dealing damage with a weapon briefly increases your Physical Power. This effect can stack.

Path Of Preservation

3

Dealing damage with a weapon briefly increases your Physical Defense. This effect can stack.

Poised Stride

20

When your health is above a certain threshold, your Physical Defense is increased.

Reckless Abandon

40

When your health is below certain threshold, your Physical Power is increased.

Refined Instincts

20

Your Physical Power is increased every few seconds. This effect can stack. Suffering damage resets this effect.

Riling Amber

70

Using the Armonia Amber briefly increases your Physical Power based on the amount of health recovered.

Stalwart Duelist

20

Perfectly parrying an attack heals you by a portion of your maximum Health. This effect is improved when you are low on Health.

Sudden Rush

100

Dealing damage with a weapon attack has a chance of partially refunding its Stamina cost.

Tis But A Scratch

70

You receive less damage from ranged attacks.

True Grit

40

Dodging costs more Stamina, and your Dodge Attacks deal increased damage.

Elementalist

Main character of Enotria: The Last Song looking at the beach

The Elementalist category can offer boosts for those utilizing weapons infusions. There are also healing boosts and perks that alleviate status (elemental) effects. This category will help you maintain a better defensive posture against the elements while also increasing your elemental power.

Perk

Talent Cost

Description

Afterlife Touch

40

While you are affected by Wicked, your Elemental Power is increased even further.

Attuned Gauntlet

70

Perfectly parrying an attack increases your Physical Power for a brief duration.

Celestial Attunement

40

Increases all healing received while affected by Radiant.

Drunken Stupor

40

While affected by Dizzy, your Physical Power and Stamina Regeneration are increased even further.

Fatuo Path

3

Upon casting the Mask Line equipped in Slot 3, your weapon is briefly infused with Fatuo.

Gratia Path

3

Upon casting the Mask Line equipped in Slot 1, your weapon is briefly infused with Gratia.

Infusion Master, Part 1

20

While your weapon is infused, you deal increased elemental damage.

Infusion Master, Part 2

20

While your weapon is infused, Mask Lines deal more damage and charge up more effectively.

Infusion Master, Part 3

20

While your weapon is infused, your Stamina Regeneration is increased.

Infusion Master, Part 4

100

While your weapon is infused, perfectly parrying an attack deals extra damage based on the element.

Infusion Master, Part 5

100

While your weapon is infused, jump attacks deal increased damage.

Maestro Elementale

300

Your Elemental Power and Status Defense are massively increased.

Malanno Path

3

Upon casting the Mask Line equipped in Slot 4, your weapon is briefly infused with Malanno.

Purifying Amber

70

Using Armonia Amber clears Elemental Statuses.

State Of Harmony

20

Increases the duration of all weapon infusions.

Vessel Of Pestilence

40

While affected by Sick, your Malanno negation is increased and the effectiveness of the Sick Aura is increased even further.

Vis Path

3

Upon casting the Mask Line equipped in Slot 2, your weapon is briefly infused with Vis

Trickster

Masked figures standing on street in Enotria: The Last Song

In the Souls-like genre, dodging is often the primary mechanic for a solid defense aside from parrying attacks where possible. The Trickster category will help you create an agile build by bolstering your stamina and offering benefits in this arena.

Perk

Talent Cost

Description

Annihilator

100

Your weapon attacks have a chance to deal increased damage.

Astute

70

Killing an enemy slightly charges up all your Mask Lines.

Excess Agility

20

Your Stamina Regeneration is significantly increased, but you suffer increased damage from all sources.

Exploit Weakness

100

Your Status Power is increased. Additionally, all damage dealt to an enemy affected by a status effect is increased.

Gambler's Heart

40

Killing an enemy increases your Luck for a while.

Item Specialist

40

Using any item briefly increases your Physical Power. This effect can stack.

Maestro d'Inganni

300

Dealing damage to an enemy whose health is below a certain threshold instantly kills it. Said threshold is lower the stronger the enemy.

Overestimation

20

Dealing a finishing attack to minor enemies instantly kills them.

Path Of Assassination

3

Upon dealing damage, your Stamina Regeneration is briefly increased.

Path Of Trickery

3

Your Status Power and the damage dealth by finishing attacks are increased.

Perfected Amber

40

Performing a finishing attack instantly restores 1 Armonia Amber charge.

Preparedness

3

Dodging an attack causes the attacker to be slightly Unraveled.

Ruthlessness

100

After dealing a finishing attack to an enemy your Stamina consumption is briefly reduced.

Supreme Focus

3

When your Stamina is above a certain threshold, your Physical, Status, and Elemental Power are slightly increased.

Trained Arm

40

Increases the damage dealt by Dodge Attacks.

Trump Card

20

Dodging an attack briefly increases your Physical, Status, and Elemental Power by a small amount.

Unending Threat

20

Killing an enemy restores a small portion of your Max Health. This effect is more powerful if your health is below a certain threshold.