In Enotria: The Last Song, tools are often at your disposal to aid you in your quest. Tools are essential usable items that you can find throughout the world of Enotria. Some can aid you in your journey like the Hymn of Return which enables you to instantly return to the last knot you visited. Others act as consumables to temporarily offer boosts or affect your character like the Miracle Pesto which clears status effects.

Many of these items can be purchased from vendors. They can also be sold. Below is a comprehensive listing of all the tools you might find in Enotria: The Last Song. Check back regularly as we will continually update this database.

Tool Description Ancient Vessel A ritualistic skull that emanates an eerie aura. Can be tossed to release a concentrated source of Fatuo. Apotropaic Amulet A charm that is said to keep misfortune at bay. Increases Luck for a long time. Arcane Mandate A mysterious object that exudes hazardous fumes. Conjures a Malanno area for a short time when tossed. Armonia Amber Miraculous substance sprouting from the Tree of Change that can heal most wounds. It can be recharged while resting at a Reality Knot. Armonia Sap Raw sap that allows the user to recover some health upon damaging an enemy for a brief duration. Astral Daggers Eerie throwing daggers imbued with Gratia. Deal Gratia damage. Blessed Meal A nutritious, earthly dish, capable of clearing the effects of Wicked and its build-up. Cobblestone Quite simply, a piece of rock. Can be tossed at enemies to deal minor damage and draw their attention. Colombina's Pizza An unreasonably delicious dish. Fully restores health and clears any status effect upon use. Consumed Blades Ominous throwing daggers imbued with Fatuo. Deal Fatuo damage. Dipped Morsel Part of a meal enriched with condiments. Conjures a Vis area for a short time when tossed. Draught of Perpetuity A potion made from ancient herbs. Significantly increases Fatuo defenses over a long period of time. Flask of Vis An alocoholic beverage. Can be tossed to release a concentrated source of Vis. Fruits of Failure Suspicious egg-shaped objects. Conjures a Fatuo area for a short time when tossed. Holy Water A seemingly precious container. Can be tossed to release a concentrated source of Gratia. Hundred-Year Brew A brewed mixture of herbs. Considerably increases Vis defenses over a long duration. Hymn of Return Upon use, return to the last visited Reality Knot. Hymn of Vigor A frail whistle that somehow still produces sound. Greatly boosts Stamina regeneration upon use over a certain duration. Inebriating Seasoning A set of fermented spices. Inflicts Dizzy upon us. Invigorating Minestrone A thick soup with an invigorating flavor, capaable of clearing the effects of Dizzy and its build-up. Litumnian Grenade Explosive concoction that can be tossed at enemies, causing a small explosion upon contact. Malanno Vial A glass vial sealed with extreme care. Can be tossed to inflict a concentrated source of Malanna. Miracle Pesto A wondrous mixture that can clear any status effect. Old Fork A small pointy kitchen tool that, rather than hurting, can be tossed to draw attention. Receptacle of Malady A highly toxic concoction that can be tossed, causing it to release concentrated Malanno spores upon impact. Rosemary Infusion A potion made from ancient herbs. Significantly increases Gratia defenses over a long period of time. Shard of a Bitter Memory Grants Memoria on use. Shard of a Cherished Memory Grants Memoria on use. Shard of a Dear Memory Grants Memoria on use. Shard of a Detached Memory Grants Memoria on use. Shard of a Distant Memory Grants Memoria on use. Shard of a Loved Memory Grants Memoria on use. Shard of a Miserable Memory Grants Memoria on use. Sips of the Past A truly nostalgic brew. Drinking it increases the amount of Memoria gained by defeating enemies over a long duration. Soaked Knives Unusual throwing daggers imbued with Vis. Deal Vis damage. Song of Return Upon use, lose all accumulated Memoria to return to the last visited Reality Knot. Unraveled Spices Increases Ardore Power for a short duration upon use. Unstable Mineral An ore that emanates raw power. Conjures a Gratia area for a short time when tossed. Valuable Shell Fetches a modest price if sold. Verse of Vigor Slightly boosts Stamina regeneration upon use over a certain duration. Warrior's Brew A battle tonic. Increases Physical Defense over a short duration.