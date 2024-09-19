In Enotria: The Last Song, weapons are your primary tools of trade. After all, what kind of Souls-like would this game be without a Colossal Greatsword? Therefore, it's up to you to choose the weapons that most effectively represent your combat style. Weapons can be upgraded. Below is a comprehensive listing of all weapons in Enotria: The Last Song. For each weapon, we have the base stats recorded. These stats will obviously change with each upgrade.

Hover over a weapon for further details.

Colossal Greatswords

Colossal Greatswords - Enotria

Weapon

Physical

Ardore

Unraveling

Vis

Fatuo

Gratia

Malanno

Dizzy

Wicked

Radiant

Sick

Captain's Glory

108

81

256

106

106

172

53

213

213

375

160

Colossal Pincer

152

98

256

172

106

106

106

213

213

213

213

Funeral Flamberge

108

81

256

106

172

53

106

213

375

160

213

Great Blade of the Drowned

108

81

256

172

53

106

106

375

160

213

213

Horsecutter

200

85

235

93

93

160

93

186

186

186

186

Knight's Monolith

150

88

256

106

230

80

106

239

513

160

239

Montante

180

100

256

106

106

125

106

213

213

213

213

Stage Ultragreatsword

159

33

293

133

133

133

133

239

239

239

239

Theater's Ultra Greatsword

152

98

256

106

106

106

106

213

213

213

213

Colossal Hammer

Colossal Hammers - Enotria

Weapon

Physical

Ardore

Unraveling

Vis

Fatuo

Gratia

Malanno

Dizzy

Wicked

Radiant

Sick

Abandoned Bell

139

200

342

105

105

105

105

210

210

210

210

Antique Shell

178

118

304

120

120

120

240

240

240

240

240

Bastion of Wrath

157

102

304

210

90

120

120

610

180

270

270

Capital

208

103

279

105

105

230

105

210

210

210

210

Cooper's Hammer

128

97

304

202

60

120

120

444

180

240

240

Mausoleum Protector

128

97

304

120

202

60

120

240

444

180

240

The Debt Collector

178

118

304

120

120

120

120

240

240

240

240

Greatsword

Greatswords - Enotria

Weapon

Physical

Ardore

Unraveling

Vis

Fatuo

Gratia

Malanno

Dizzy

Wicked

Radiant

Sick

Blessed Rapier

114

62

186

90

90

160

67

202

202

372

134

Gallows Blade

113

69

186

90

150

90

90

179

179

179

179

Large Vitreus Blade

100

60

186

90

180

45

90

179

274

134

179

Stage Greatsword

118

23

217

112

112

112

112

202

202

202

202

Theater Greatsword

113

69

186

90

90

90

90

179

179

179

179

Veiled Greatsword

67

130

195

78

78

78

78

157

157

157

157

Veltha's Greatsword

100

94

195

78

78

78

78

157

157

157

157

Longsword

Longsword - Enotria

Weapon

Physical

Ardore

Unraveling

Vis

Fatuo

Gratia

Malanno

Dizzy

Wicked

Radiant

Sick

Bloodlust

80

44

136

100

60

80

80

273

120

180

180

Butcher's Cleaver

128

28

114

70

70

70

70

140

140

140

140

Griso's Betrayal

95

62

186

67

90

90

101

134

202

202

372

Juniper Sword

67

79

202

40

40

40

40

70

70

70

70

Martyr's Regret

88

48

136

80

120

80

80

160

273

160

160

Meridian Blade

108

38

125

70

70

70

70

140

140

140

140

Silver Wasp

73

44

136

60

80

80

111

120

180

180

273

Stage Longsword

104

10

164

100

100

100

100

180

180

180

180

Theater Longsword

88

48

136

80

80

80

80

160

160

160

160

Morning Star

Morning Stars - Enotria

Weapon

Physical

Ardore

Unraveling

Vis

Fatuo

Gratia

Malanno

Dizzy

Wicked

Radiant

Sick

Battle Hangover

76

52

173

126

43

126

86

254

130

173

173

Blacksmithing Hammer

90

58

173

140

140

86

86

346

346

194

194

Penance Bearer

90

58

173

86

86

140

65

194

194

346

346

Sizzling Torch

76

52

173

86

126

43

86

173

254

130

173

Stage Mace

118

18

203

108

108

108

108

194

194

194

194

Stubborn Plague

90

58

173

65

86

86

140

130

194

194

346

Theater Mace

106

64

173

86

86

86

86

173

173

173

173

Polearm

Polearms - Enotria

Weapon

Physical

Ardore

Unraveling

Vis

Fatuo

Gratia

Malanno

Dizzy

Wicked

Radiant

Sick

Blackpowder Banner

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Decorated Roncone

180

72

180

125

83

83

83

165

165

165

165

Divination Spear

120

72

195

94

94

94

94

189

189

189

189

Gluttonous Fork

120

72

195

230

94

94

94

391

189

189

189

Red-Hot Skewer

166

49

163

83

145

83

83

165

165

165

165

Stage Halberd

132

21

228

118

118

118

118

212

212

212

212

Theater Halberd

120

72

195

94

94

94

94

189

189

189

189

Vermilion Pastoral

100

80

195

94

230

71

94

212

391

142

212

Saber

Sabers - Enotria

Weapon

Physical

Ardore

Unraveling

Vis

Fatuo

Gratia

Malanno

Dizzy

Wicked

Radiant

Sick

Emerald Maiden

100

45

136

53

70

70

170

106

158

158

272

Hangover Saber

62

41

136

101

35

70

70

202

106

141

141

Militia Falchion

120

32

114

62

62

62

62

123

123

123

123

Remigante

103

41

125

62

62

62

62

123

123

123

123