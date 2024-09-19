In Enotria: The Last Song, weapons are your primary tools of trade. After all, what kind of Souls-like would this game be without a Colossal Greatsword? Therefore, it's up to you to choose the weapons that most effectively represent your combat style. Weapons can be upgraded. Below is a comprehensive listing of all weapons in Enotria: The Last Song. For each weapon, we have the base stats recorded. These stats will obviously change with each upgrade.

Hover over a weapon for further details.

Colossal Greatswords

Weapon Physical Ardore Unraveling Vis Fatuo Gratia Malanno Dizzy Wicked Radiant Sick Captain's Glory 108 81 256 106 106 172 53 213 213 375 160 Colossal Pincer 152 98 256 172 106 106 106 213 213 213 213 Funeral Flamberge 108 81 256 106 172 53 106 213 375 160 213 Great Blade of the Drowned 108 81 256 172 53 106 106 375 160 213 213 Horsecutter 200 85 235 93 93 160 93 186 186 186 186 Knight's Monolith 150 88 256 106 230 80 106 239 513 160 239 Montante 180 100 256 106 106 125 106 213 213 213 213 Stage Ultragreatsword 159 33 293 133 133 133 133 239 239 239 239 Theater's Ultra Greatsword 152 98 256 106 106 106 106 213 213 213 213

Colossal Hammer

Weapon Physical Ardore Unraveling Vis Fatuo Gratia Malanno Dizzy Wicked Radiant Sick Abandoned Bell 139 200 342 105 105 105 105 210 210 210 210 Antique Shell 178 118 304 120 120 120 240 240 240 240 240 Bastion of Wrath 157 102 304 210 90 120 120 610 180 270 270 Capital 208 103 279 105 105 230 105 210 210 210 210 Cooper's Hammer 128 97 304 202 60 120 120 444 180 240 240 Mausoleum Protector 128 97 304 120 202 60 120 240 444 180 240 The Debt Collector 178 118 304 120 120 120 120 240 240 240 240

Greatsword

Weapon Physical Ardore Unraveling Vis Fatuo Gratia Malanno Dizzy Wicked Radiant Sick Blessed Rapier 114 62 186 90 90 160 67 202 202 372 134 Gallows Blade 113 69 186 90 150 90 90 179 179 179 179 Large Vitreus Blade 100 60 186 90 180 45 90 179 274 134 179 Stage Greatsword 118 23 217 112 112 112 112 202 202 202 202 Theater Greatsword 113 69 186 90 90 90 90 179 179 179 179 Veiled Greatsword 67 130 195 78 78 78 78 157 157 157 157 Veltha's Greatsword 100 94 195 78 78 78 78 157 157 157 157

Longsword

Weapon Physical Ardore Unraveling Vis Fatuo Gratia Malanno Dizzy Wicked Radiant Sick Bloodlust 80 44 136 100 60 80 80 273 120 180 180 Butcher's Cleaver 128 28 114 70 70 70 70 140 140 140 140 Griso's Betrayal 95 62 186 67 90 90 101 134 202 202 372 Juniper Sword 67 79 202 40 40 40 40 70 70 70 70 Martyr's Regret 88 48 136 80 120 80 80 160 273 160 160 Meridian Blade 108 38 125 70 70 70 70 140 140 140 140 Silver Wasp 73 44 136 60 80 80 111 120 180 180 273 Stage Longsword 104 10 164 100 100 100 100 180 180 180 180 Theater Longsword 88 48 136 80 80 80 80 160 160 160 160

Morning Star

Weapon Physical Ardore Unraveling Vis Fatuo Gratia Malanno Dizzy Wicked Radiant Sick Battle Hangover 76 52 173 126 43 126 86 254 130 173 173 Blacksmithing Hammer 90 58 173 140 140 86 86 346 346 194 194 Penance Bearer 90 58 173 86 86 140 65 194 194 346 346 Sizzling Torch 76 52 173 86 126 43 86 173 254 130 173 Stage Mace 118 18 203 108 108 108 108 194 194 194 194 Stubborn Plague 90 58 173 65 86 86 140 130 194 194 346 Theater Mace 106 64 173 86 86 86 86 173 173 173 173

Polearm

Weapon Physical Ardore Unraveling Vis Fatuo Gratia Malanno Dizzy Wicked Radiant Sick Blackpowder Banner - - - - - - - - - - - Decorated Roncone 180 72 180 125 83 83 83 165 165 165 165 Divination Spear 120 72 195 94 94 94 94 189 189 189 189 Gluttonous Fork 120 72 195 230 94 94 94 391 189 189 189 Red-Hot Skewer 166 49 163 83 145 83 83 165 165 165 165 Stage Halberd 132 21 228 118 118 118 118 212 212 212 212 Theater Halberd 120 72 195 94 94 94 94 189 189 189 189 Vermilion Pastoral 100 80 195 94 230 71 94 212 391 142 212

Saber