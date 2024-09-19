In Enotria: The Last Song, weapons are your primary tools of trade. After all, what kind of Souls-like would this game be without a Colossal Greatsword? Therefore, it's up to you to choose the weapons that most effectively represent your combat style. Weapons can be upgraded. Below is a comprehensive listing of all weapons in Enotria: The Last Song. For each weapon, we have the base stats recorded. These stats will obviously change with each upgrade.
Hover over a weapon for further details.
Colossal Greatswords
|
Weapon
|
Physical
|
Ardore
|
Unraveling
|
Vis
|
Fatuo
|
Gratia
|
Malanno
|
Dizzy
|
Wicked
|
Radiant
|
Sick
|
Captain's Glory
|
108
|
81
|
256
|
106
|
106
|
172
|
53
|
213
|
213
|
375
|
160
|
Colossal Pincer
|
152
|
98
|
256
|
172
|
106
|
106
|
106
|
213
|
213
|
213
|
213
|
Funeral Flamberge
|
108
|
81
|
256
|
106
|
172
|
53
|
106
|
213
|
375
|
160
|
213
|
Great Blade of the Drowned
|
108
|
81
|
256
|
172
|
53
|
106
|
106
|
375
|
160
|
213
|
213
|
Horsecutter
|
200
|
85
|
235
|
93
|
93
|
160
|
93
|
186
|
186
|
186
|
186
|
Knight's Monolith
|
150
|
88
|
256
|
106
|
230
|
80
|
106
|
239
|
513
|
160
|
239
|
Montante
|
180
|
100
|
256
|
106
|
106
|
125
|
106
|
213
|
213
|
213
|
213
|
Stage Ultragreatsword
|
159
|
33
|
293
|
133
|
133
|
133
|
133
|
239
|
239
|
239
|
239
|
Theater's Ultra Greatsword
|
152
|
98
|
256
|
106
|
106
|
106
|
106
|
213
|
213
|
213
|
213
Colossal Hammer
|
Weapon
|
Physical
|
Ardore
|
Unraveling
|
Vis
|
Fatuo
|
Gratia
|
Malanno
|
Dizzy
|
Wicked
|
Radiant
|
Sick
|
Abandoned Bell
|
139
|
200
|
342
|
105
|
105
|
105
|
105
|
210
|
210
|
210
|
210
|
Antique Shell
|
178
|
118
|
304
|
120
|
120
|
120
|
240
|
240
|
240
|
240
|
240
|
Bastion of Wrath
|
157
|
102
|
304
|
210
|
90
|
120
|
120
|
610
|
180
|
270
|
270
|
Capital
|
208
|
103
|
279
|
105
|
105
|
230
|
105
|
210
|
210
|
210
|
210
|
Cooper's Hammer
|
128
|
97
|
304
|
202
|
60
|
120
|
120
|
444
|
180
|
240
|
240
|
Mausoleum Protector
|
128
|
97
|
304
|
120
|
202
|
60
|
120
|
240
|
444
|
180
|
240
|
The Debt Collector
|
178
|
118
|
304
|
120
|
120
|
120
|
120
|
240
|
240
|
240
|
240
Greatsword
|
Weapon
|
Physical
|
Ardore
|
Unraveling
|
Vis
|
Fatuo
|
Gratia
|
Malanno
|
Dizzy
|
Wicked
|
Radiant
|
Sick
|
Blessed Rapier
|
114
|
62
|
186
|
90
|
90
|
160
|
67
|
202
|
202
|
372
|
134
|
Gallows Blade
|
113
|
69
|
186
|
90
|
150
|
90
|
90
|
179
|
179
|
179
|
179
|
Large Vitreus Blade
|
100
|
60
|
186
|
90
|
180
|
45
|
90
|
179
|
274
|
134
|
179
|
Stage Greatsword
|
118
|
23
|
217
|
112
|
112
|
112
|
112
|
202
|
202
|
202
|
202
|
Theater Greatsword
|
113
|
69
|
186
|
90
|
90
|
90
|
90
|
179
|
179
|
179
|
179
|
Veiled Greatsword
|
67
|
130
|
195
|
78
|
78
|
78
|
78
|
157
|
157
|
157
|
157
|
Veltha's Greatsword
|
100
|
94
|
195
|
78
|
78
|
78
|
78
|
157
|
157
|
157
|
157
Longsword
|
Weapon
|
Physical
|
Ardore
|
Unraveling
|
Vis
|
Fatuo
|
Gratia
|
Malanno
|
Dizzy
|
Wicked
|
Radiant
|
Sick
|
Bloodlust
|
80
|
44
|
136
|
100
|
60
|
80
|
80
|
273
|
120
|
180
|
180
|
Butcher's Cleaver
|
128
|
28
|
114
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
140
|
140
|
140
|
140
|
Griso's Betrayal
|
95
|
62
|
186
|
67
|
90
|
90
|
101
|
134
|
202
|
202
|
372
|
Juniper Sword
|
67
|
79
|
202
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
Martyr's Regret
|
88
|
48
|
136
|
80
|
120
|
80
|
80
|
160
|
273
|
160
|
160
|
Meridian Blade
|
108
|
38
|
125
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
140
|
140
|
140
|
140
|
Silver Wasp
|
73
|
44
|
136
|
60
|
80
|
80
|
111
|
120
|
180
|
180
|
273
|
Stage Longsword
|
104
|
10
|
164
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
180
|
180
|
180
|
180
|
Theater Longsword
|
88
|
48
|
136
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
160
|
160
|
160
|
160
Morning Star
|
Weapon
|
Physical
|
Ardore
|
Unraveling
|
Vis
|
Fatuo
|
Gratia
|
Malanno
|
Dizzy
|
Wicked
|
Radiant
|
Sick
|
Battle Hangover
|
76
|
52
|
173
|
126
|
43
|
126
|
86
|
254
|
130
|
173
|
173
|
Blacksmithing Hammer
|
90
|
58
|
173
|
140
|
140
|
86
|
86
|
346
|
346
|
194
|
194
|
Penance Bearer
|
90
|
58
|
173
|
86
|
86
|
140
|
65
|
194
|
194
|
346
|
346
|
Sizzling Torch
|
76
|
52
|
173
|
86
|
126
|
43
|
86
|
173
|
254
|
130
|
173
|
Stage Mace
|
118
|
18
|
203
|
108
|
108
|
108
|
108
|
194
|
194
|
194
|
194
|
Stubborn Plague
|
90
|
58
|
173
|
65
|
86
|
86
|
140
|
130
|
194
|
194
|
346
|
Theater Mace
|
106
|
64
|
173
|
86
|
86
|
86
|
86
|
173
|
173
|
173
|
173
Polearm
|
Weapon
|
Physical
|
Ardore
|
Unraveling
|
Vis
|
Fatuo
|
Gratia
|
Malanno
|
Dizzy
|
Wicked
|
Radiant
|
Sick
|
Blackpowder Banner
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Decorated Roncone
|
180
|
72
|
180
|
125
|
83
|
83
|
83
|
165
|
165
|
165
|
165
|
Divination Spear
|
120
|
72
|
195
|
94
|
94
|
94
|
94
|
189
|
189
|
189
|
189
|
Gluttonous Fork
|
120
|
72
|
195
|
230
|
94
|
94
|
94
|
391
|
189
|
189
|
189
|
Red-Hot Skewer
|
166
|
49
|
163
|
83
|
145
|
83
|
83
|
165
|
165
|
165
|
165
|
Stage Halberd
|
132
|
21
|
228
|
118
|
118
|
118
|
118
|
212
|
212
|
212
|
212
|
Theater Halberd
|
120
|
72
|
195
|
94
|
94
|
94
|
94
|
189
|
189
|
189
|
189
|
Vermilion Pastoral
|
100
|
80
|
195
|
94
|
230
|
71
|
94
|
212
|
391
|
142
|
212
Saber
|
Weapon
|
Physical
|
Ardore
|
Unraveling
|
Vis
|
Fatuo
|
Gratia
|
Malanno
|
Dizzy
|
Wicked
|
Radiant
|
Sick
|
Emerald Maiden
|
100
|
45
|
136
|
53
|
70
|
70
|
170
|
106
|
158
|
158
|
272
|
Hangover Saber
|
62
|
41
|
136
|
101
|
35
|
70
|
70
|
202
|
106
|
141
|
141
|
Militia Falchion
|
120
|
32
|
114
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
123
|
123
|
123
|
123
|
Remigante
|
103
|
41
|
125
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
123
|
123
|
123
|
123