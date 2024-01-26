Key Takeaways Customize your character's appearance, interact with "The Flame," and head towards the Ancient Spire to begin your adventure in Enshrouded.

Navigate the cave, collect the Torch, and use Explosive Powder Balls to reveal a Level 1 Hatchet, a valuable weapon for early encounters.

Conquer your first Shroud encounter, loot Longkeep for valuable items, establish your base with a Flame Altar, and prepare to rescue your first NPC.

This Enshrouded guide provides essential steps for your survival in Embervale. This guide will cover your first hour or two of gameplay, giving you a solid start for your adventures to come. Follow these instructions to navigate the challenges of this post-apocalyptic world, and stay tuned for advanced strategies and in-depth insights. Embark on your journey, and may your experience in Enshrouded be both thrilling and victorious.

Creating Your Character and Waking Up

You will first embark on your Enshrouded journey by customizing your character's appearance. How you look will not affect gameplay, so have fun with it!

Upon emerging from the pod, you'll find yourself in the Cinder Vault, where your people have been in slumber. Interact with "The Flame," a prominent burning torch, to unlock the Flame Altar recipe and gain access to the outside world.

The Ancient Spire, visible in the distance, serves as both a permanent Fast Travel point and an optimal location for gliding. Head left and follow the path down into the caves to initiate your adventure.

Navigate the cave by picking up the Torch at the entrance and exploring its depths. In the absence of a Pickaxe, collect Explosive Powder Balls strategically. Use them to break terrain, revealing a chest containing a Level 1 Hatchet. This melee weapon is a valuable asset for early encounters. Proceed deeper into the caves, preparing for your initial Shroud encounter.

Your First Shroud Encounter

In the depths, encounter the Shroud, a perilous mist concealing your first adversaries. Armed with the Hatchet, cautiously navigate the Shroud and eliminate enemies one by one.

You can respawn nearby in case of an unfortunate demise, allowing multiple attempts to navigate this challenge successfully. Conquer this hurdle to exit the cave, bringing you closer to establishing your base.

Loot Longkeep and Build Your First Base

Upon exiting the Shroud cave, you’ll see Longkeep, an abandoned town offering ample loot. Break crates, barrels, and containers to uncover valuable items. Identify the Well as a crucial water source. After looting, head to the marked plains below and collect stones from the ground. Craft and place a Flame Altar to define your base borders. Rest at the altar for the Rested buff, preparing for the quest to rescue your first NPC.

Now that you've successfully navigated the crucial steps outlined in this Enshrouded guide, you should be well-equipped with the knowledge needed for the initial hour of gameplay. From crafting your character and surviving the Shroud to looting Longkeep and establishing your first base, you are now well-prepared to explore the vast and mysterious world of Embervale.

As you embark on your Enshrouded journey, may the Flame guide your every step. This guide has laid the foundation for your adventures, and we hope you find joy and success in uncovering the secrets of this post-apocalyptic realm.

Good luck, Gamers! May you have a thrilling and fulfilling experience in Enshrouded and your exploration be filled with exciting discoveries and triumphant moments. Safe travels, adventurer!