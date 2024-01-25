Key Takeaways Defeat enemies in camps and villages for a chance to obtain Metal Scraps, which are crucial for crafting.

Explore tables, benches, and furniture in camps to find Metal Scraps. Breaking metal beds is especially useful.

Don't forget to check crates and containers in camps for additional Metal Scraps to enhance your crafting.

Embark on a journey to master the art of crafting in the new game, Enshrouded. One of your initial challenges is to awaken and rescue the Blacksmith, a pivotal character whose crafting recipes demand the elusive Metal Scraps. To unlock the potential of your base and create essential items like Wards, Shields, and Armor, you'll need to gather Metal Scraps efficiently. Our Enshrouded Metal Scraps guide provides you with invaluable insights on where to find this crucial resource and elevate your crafting prowess.

Where to Find Enshrouded Metal Scraps

Your quest for Metal Scraps begins by confronting human enemies, strategically placed in camps and villages throughout the game. While not guaranteed with every encounter, defeating these adversaries often rewards you with one or two Metal Scraps. The key is to revisit these locations regularly as enemies respawn, ensuring a steady supply for your crafting needs.

As you explore camps, keep an eye out for Metal Scrap scattered on tables and benches. A simple press of the 'E' key allows you to effortlessly collect these valuable scraps. For an additional boost, consider breaking random pieces of furniture – metal beds prove to be a reliable source of Metal Scrap. Explore crates and other objects in these areas for an even greater haul.

Tips for Efficient Metal Scrap Farming

Enemy Respawn: Take advantage of the regular enemy respawn in camps and villages. Revisit these locations to eliminate enemies and collect Metal Scraps consistently. Scour the Camps: Explore every nook and cranny of enemy camps, checking tables, benches, and furniture for Metal Scraps. Smash metal beds and investigate crates for additional resources. Furniture Breakdown: Smash furniture strategically, focusing on metal beds for a higher chance of obtaining Metal Scraps. Crates and Containers: Don't overlook crates and containers in the camps – they may hide additional Metal Scraps to enhance your crafting endeavors.

By following these tips, you'll master the art of Metal Scrap acquisition in Enshrouded, empowering your Blacksmith to forge powerful gear and accessories. Elevate your gaming experience and conquer the challenges that lie ahead with our comprehensive guide. Happy crafting!