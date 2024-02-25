Key Takeaways Follow lampposts and paths in the Shroud for safety and use Hourglass Capsules to extend survival time.

Shroud Cores are crucial for upgrading your Flame Altar, collect them from higher-level adversaries.

Upgrading the Flame Altar expands your build zone, plan wisely to enhance survival and settlement.

In Enshrouded, the Shroud is more than just an atmospheric element; it's a core gameplay mechanic that introduces a unique challenge to survival. This guide will help you understand how to navigate the Shroud safely and make the most out of Shroud Cores to enhance your gameplay experience.

Surviving the Shroud

The Shroud is a dense fog that enshrouds parts of the game world, introducing a five-minute survival timer upon entry. Here's how you can extend your time and ensure your survival within these perilous zones:

Lampposts and Paths: Follow the glowing sparkles and lampposts within the fog. These guide you towards safety and can be crucial in finding your way out of the Shroud.

Hourglass Capsules: Keep an eye out for these reddish-glowing containers. Interacting with them will reset your Shroud timer to its maximum. Remember, once used, they're temporarily unavailable.

Return Beacons: These not only serve as respawn points but also replenish your Shroud timer when you're near. They can be strategic points for regaining time.

Shroud Survival Flask: Looting these from containers can add an additional two minutes to your Shroud timer, extending your default time from five to seven minutes. The effect lasts for 45 minutes, providing a significant advantage.

Be wary of areas with a pinkish or reddish hue within the Shroud, as these are even more dangerous, accelerating the depletion of your Shroud timer and posing a severe threat to your survival.

Leveraging Shroud Cores

Shroud Cores are vital for progressing and enhancing your capabilities within Enshrouded, especially when it comes to upgrading your Flame Altar. Here's what you need to know:

Collecting Shroud Cores: While most enemies drop Shroud Spores, Shroud Cores are typically obtained from higher-level adversaries like bosses and Wraiths. Early in the game, completing the "Clear the Elixir Well" quest is a reliable way to obtain a Shroud Core.

Crafting Shroud Cores: Upon unlocking the Alchemist, you gain access to the recipe for Shroud Cores, allowing you to craft them instead of facing dangerous foes.

Upgrading the Flame Altar

The Flame Altar is central to your survival and expansion in Enshrouded. Here's how Shroud Cores come into play:

Upgrading vs. Strengthening: While Strengthening the Flame provides more Shroud time and other bonuses, Upgrading the Flame Altar expands your build zone, offering more space for your base or settlement.

Costs and Requirements: Each upgrade requires Shroud Cores and a certain Flame Level. You can find the specifics in the Journal section of the menu.

Final Tips

Surviving the Shroud and effectively using Shroud Cores are fundamental aspects of Enshrouded. Always plan your expeditions into the Shroud carefully, making sure to utilize Hourglass Capsules and Return Beacons strategically. As for Shroud Cores, prioritize unlocking the Alchemist early to ensure a steady supply for upgrading your Flame Altar and expanding your settlement.

By adhering to these strategies, you'll not only survive the dangers of the Shroud but also thrive, building a stronghold that stands as a beacon of hope in the enveloping fog.