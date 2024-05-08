Key Takeaways After wowing crowds of players at PAX East, developers Effort Star are bringing the new demo of Enter the Chronosphere to everyone else next week.

The new demo will be a part of Steam's "Endless Replayability Fest" from May 13 to May 20, available during that period for a limited time.

As only a handful players completed the roguelike game's demo at PAX East, Effort Star is excited to see how everyone else can do.

Australian developers Effort Star knocked it out of the park at PAX East a short while back with Enter the Chronosphere, easily the biggest highlight of indie publisher Joystick Ventures' lineup, and in this writer's opinion, the best game of the entire show. Lest you think anyone at HG is alone in those opinions, though, the wait to tackle the game apparently drew lines with ninety-minute waits at times, and apparently even had some people getting back in line to play again.

So either there was a hefty amount of people who loved the game, or there were a hefty amount of people who just really, really wanted one of the exclusive tote bags you could get if you completed the demo. Those tote bags might be a rarity now, though, as Rhys Van Der Waerden, Director, Programmer and Producer at Effort Star, has said today that “Only thirteen people beat the demo at PAX – now let’s see what the rest of the world can do next week!” as they announced that a new demo will be available for all to try out soon.

Time to Test Your Skills

The new demo for Enter the Chronosphere will be a part of Steam's "Endless Replayability Fest" running from May 13 to May 20, and while that title alone does suggest that Steam's constant river of ideas for themed events is starting to run a bit dry, it should at least serve as a nifty showcase for the game, with the demo being available for that limited time.

If you need a refresher on the game itself, Enter the Chronosphere is described as a "psychedelic turn-based bullet hell roguelike" that can best be simplified gameplay-wise as taking a top-down action game like Enter the Gungeon and adding the "time moves when you move" mechanics from Superhot to it, where actions such as movement, firing and reloading are done via individual turns. The end result is a particularly impressive blend of speed, action and strategy as you attempt to make your way through each reality-warping Chronosphere in order to disable it.

The demo will allow players to take control of two different characters for now: Marcia, the dodge-rolling potentially last human in the universe, and Urtar, the projectile-destroying bearzerker. Taking control of either one, you'll face off against a variety of dangerous enemies, wield different enemies, and enhance your stats with different gear, but as Rhys also point out, this still only represents a fraction of what's to come. So do you think you have what it takes to join the lucky few who have conquered that game's demo so far? You won't get a tote bag for completing it, but you will get to experience a potentially amazing game when the demo for Enter the Chorosphere is available next week on Steam, so check it out then before the event ends.