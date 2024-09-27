You may not know who Klaus Lyngeled and Olov Redmalm are off of the top of your heads, but you'll likely recognize some of the worlds they've helped create, with Lyngeled being the founder of Zoink Games, having created such games as Lost in Random and Ghost Giant with Redmalm. The latter game being rather important in this case, as that was a VR title and their latest title, which also serves as the debut for their new development studio MoonHood, sees them dabbling in VR again. Unlike the cozier vibes of Ghost Giant, though, this new game - The Midnight Walk - notably has what is described as "a conflicting world of wonder and horror," which is made abundantly clear in the game's reveal trailer, which you can check out below.

Not Exactly a Casual Stroll

Right now, though, details are a bit scarce concerning the premise of The Midnight Walk. All we know right now is that you play as a character known as The Burnt One, taking the titular walk along with a lost lantern creature known as Potboy, heading through a bizarre world full of various monsters that pose certain threats. While said monsters are rather eager to devour Potboy's flame, you can also use that to your advantage, finding ways to distract all of the creepy crawlies in order to deal with them, as outsmarting enemies is the name of the game here.

...The end result being something that wouldn't feel out of place in, say, one of Laika's animated films.

However, the big draw in The Midnight Walk is its visuals. It's not exactly a surprise that the game is rather striking so far and has a ton of unique and varied character designs, as that's pretty much to expected from some of Zoink's veterans. But here, the setting is enhanced by having the world and its inhabitants all made out of clay, with all assets being hand-sculpted and then 3D scanned. And to top it all off, the animation is also done in the style of stop motion, with the end result being something that wouldn't feel out of place in, say, one of Laika's animated films. You can even check out some of the models and the sculpting process in the gallery below.