There will be a disturbance in Fortnite because a Star Wars collaboration is on the way. Epic Games released a teaser trailer on the Fortnite X account with a date: May 3.

Hopefully Rey returns in Fortnite's Star Wars collab.

Happy May 4

On May 4, Star Wars fans celebrate the series as the date sounds like the beginning of the sentence "May The Force Be With You." Epic Games seems to be joining in with potentially new skins and additional content. The video post teases the inclusion of Star Wars with Lego Fortnite, the music-rhythm-based Festival, and of course, the battle royale mode. Unfortunately, Rocket Racing isn't mentioned in the trailer, so no podracing will be taking place.

Many Star Wars characters are featured in Fortnite, and they'll likely re-appear during the week of May 3 and perhaps beyond. They include Darth Vader, Rey Skywalker, and Darth Maul among many others like the Stormtroopers. There are some iconic characters still to join Fortnite, however. General Grievous, Chewbacca, and Mace Windu would be pretty cool to play as. We could potentially see a lightsaber as a pickaxe as well.

No matter who the characters are, the Star Wars series brings nostalgia to many. It would be great to get new characters that bring back memories to fans of the sci-fi franchise.

You can play as Aang in Fortnite, but he's only available through the Elements Pass.

Other Recent Crossovers

There have been so many Fortnite crossovers that you'd think Epic Games has run out of popular characters to put into the game. Aang, Katara, Toph, and Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender have all debuted in Fortnite in April. A neat addition is the use of each element, such as fire and water. Fire is fast and impactful, while Earth lets you create barriers and throw huge rocks at foes. One of the quests requires you to destroy a cabbage cart.

Additionally, the popular, yet violently gruesome Invincible has three new modes within Fortnite under the Island system. You're playing as Sequids trying to take out all of the human heroes, and once one player dies, they turn into these creatures. It also works vice versa. The team with the most players wins. Here are the Island Codes you'll need:

Invincible Universe – Rise of the Sequids Island Code: 6860-5764-7093

6860-5764-7093 Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks Island Code: 3557-7311-4157

3557-7311-4157 Invincible: GDA Combat Training Island Code: 0574-8268-1828