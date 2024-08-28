Key Takeaways Epic Mickey: Rebrushed demo available on all consoles and PC, offering a glimpse into the reimagined Disney universe.

An Epic Mickey Rebrushed demo from THQ Nordic and Disney has launched on all consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, etc) and PC. It includes a glimpse of what this twisted version of the Disney universe is like.

Epic Mickey Rebrushed Demo is out on Steam and consoles.

A Wii Game Remade for New Consoles

Originally a Wii title in 2010, Epic Mickey was developed by Junction Point Studios and directed by Warren Spector (known for Deus Ex). It takes Mickey into a world called the Wasteland, filled with forgotten Disney characters and landmarks that have eroded over time. There's an interesting morality system included in the title that lets you add paint to the level, improving the lives of those in the community, or thinning out objects, creating an even worse situation for those around you. It's an intriguing mechanic that's explored through Yen Sid's stolen paintbrush. Based on your decisions, there will be multiple endings.

Now, you can try out a little slither of the game, thanks to the new Epic Mickey Rebrushed demo. You'll notice the visuals have been remade for modern platforms. It looks great as it's been developed by Purple Lamp, the studio that rehydrated SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom for HD platforms. The game has some new features. It has new abilities and enhanced visuals, in addition to Mickey's new moves like a ground pound, a dash, and the ability to sprint.

Epic Mickey Rebrushed PC Specs Needed

To run the demo on Steam, you'll need the following minimum specs, according to the game's store listing:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD FX - 4300 / Intel Core i3 - 4130

AMD FX - 4300 / Intel Core i3 - 4130 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 / Radeon R9 380

GeForce GTX 960 / Radeon R9 380 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 7 GB available space

If you want to play the game at its recommended specs, you'll require these specs:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD FX - 8300 x8 / Intel Core i5 - 3570K

AMD FX - 8300 x8 / Intel Core i5 - 3570K Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Radeon RX 570 / GeForce GTX 1050Ti

Radeon RX 570 / GeForce GTX 1050Ti DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 7 GB available space

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is launching on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam) on September 24. If you pre-order the game digitally, there will be three additional costumes available as well as 24 hours of early access (through consoles). The costumes are based on Steamboat Willie, Brave Little Tailor, and Football Mickey, inspired by the classic cartoons.