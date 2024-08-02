Key Takeaways Epic Mickey: Rebrushed modernizes gameplay with new mechanics and updated graphics for a fresh experience on modern consoles.

Explore forgotten Disney worlds and iconic characters in a remastered version of the original 2010 game, launching next month.

Purple Lamp Studios adds new secrets, collectibles, and trophies while preserving the heart of Epic Mickey in this reimagined release.

Purple Lamp and THQ Nordic today revealed details about what’s new in Epic Mickey: Rebrushed.

The remastered treatment arrives next month with a host of improvements for the modern consoles, but the heart of the original game remains the same. Players take control of Mickey as he dives into a strange world filled with familiar yet unfamiliar characters and explores forgotten worlds pulled from the rich lore and history of Disney.

An epic take on iconic characters

Developed by the now defunct Junction Point Studios, Epic Mickey first released back in 2010 as a Wii exclusive and featured Mickey Mouse meeting Walt Disney’s first, forgotten creation, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Following an accident involving Yen Sid’s Magic Paintbrush, Mickey is pulled into the Wasteland, a world built from disused or obscure Disney locations and characters. Armed with the brush, paint, and thinner, Mickey must help Oswald and his friends restore balance to The Wasteland.

Epic Mickey released to good reviews and managed to sell well across the first year of its release. Junction Point released a sequel a few years later, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, though it did not garner the same level of success as the original title.

New ways to play, still beautiful to look at

Rebrushed maintains the same soul of the original, but with a trove of noteworthy additions. All of the game’s levels have been updated to include new secrets and collectibles to find, including 150 new concept art pieces to unlock. As this is the first time the game will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, there’ll also be a litany of trophies and achievements for players to unlock.

While Epic Mickey: Rebrushed maintains the soul of the original content wise, developer Purple Lamp has made some major gameplay updates to modernize the game. Mickey can now dash, perform ground pounds and sprint, all mechanics that’ll help speed up the pace of the game. While the control scheme has been updated for controllers, those who prefer the motion controls can utilize the gyroscope functionality available on the PS5 and Switch versions.

The game also features updated graphics for modern platforms. All assets have been remade from the ground up to take advantage of the more powerful hardware, with some platforms about to hit a 4K resolution and run at 60 frames per second. Epic Mickey: Rebrushed captures the soul of the original, but with a new sheen of paint.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed launches September 24 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.