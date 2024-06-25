Key Takeaways Epic Mickey Rebrushed launches on modern platforms this September.

Pre-orders come with a costume pack and early game access bonuses.

The collector's edition includes a Mickey Mouse statue and Oswald keychain.

The Epic Mickey Rebrushed release date has been announced by THQ Nordic and the game's original director Warren Spector in a video released on Tuesday. They also revealed the pre-order bonuses and collector's edition for this underrated Disney Wii game that's being remastered for modern platforms and PC.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Epic Mickey Rebrushed Comes Out This September

Epic Mickey Rebrushed splashes its thinner on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 24. Thankfully, the game's heading to Steam immediately instead of how long it took fellow Disney game Kingdom Hearts to reach the platform. Those who pre-order the game will get many free bonuses, including the following:

A costume pack with three outfits inspired by the Mouse's old-school cartoons Steamboat Willie Brave Little Tailor Football Mickey

24 hours of early access to the game if you get it digitally (excluding PC)

The Epic Mickey Rebrushed Collector's Edition includes a 28cm Mickey Mouse statue and more.

Epic Mickey Rebrushed is Getting a Collector's Edition

Epic Mickey Rebrushed is also getting a slick collector's edition. It includes some awesome items such as:

A 28cm Mickey Mouse Statue posing with Yen Sid's paintbrush and thinner

Six postcards with art from the game

A vintage Mickey Mouse Tin Sign

Collector's Steelbook (Switch has its own size to fit in with your library)

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit keychain

Epic Mickey is a fascinating concept. The beloved Disney hero finds himself within the Wasteland, a place where forgotten characters and landmarks stay. The original concept art is haunting if you take a look. Surprisingly, the House of Mouse decided to fund the project originally. In the center of the story is Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Walt Disney's first creation he lost his rights to. It wasn't until Oswald the Lucky Rabbit was traded for the contract of a Universal sportscaster, Al Michaels, that Disney reclaimed the character again for this game.

Related Does Disney Own Kingdom Hearts? Is Square Enix in charge at all?

According to the Steam page, we'll "collect virtual Disney pins, tackle creative challenges, and uncover secrets, all while exploring classic platforming levels inspired by animated films and shorts." One of the major mechanics of this game is Yen Sid's paintbrush, which Mickey stole. This powerful instrument of art can add or remove objects in the game. Your choices as Mickey will affect the world around him, which is a neat mechanic. The sequel tried to add a co-op spin to the platformer but failed to reach expectations.

Epic Mickey Rebrushed has Purple Lamp Studios behind the remaster. This developer worked on the great SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, a remaster of a famous PS2 tie-in game. Therefore, this Disney project should be in good hands.