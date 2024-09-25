Characters in Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will often send the poor mouse out on busy work before giving him the items you need to progress. Whether these are Power Sparks required to open portals, or more specific means of progression.

One such case occurs in the game's third major area: Ventureland. Here, Mickey is asked to search around town for three lost Tiki Masks in order to obtain a wheel from Tiki Sam. These masks are scattered throughout the town, with only one being placed in plain sight. If you want to find them as fast as possible, here is a quick and concise guide on where to find all three Tiki Masks in Epic Mickey.

Tiki Mask Locations

The three masks can all be found hidden around Ventureland's town square. So don't worry about them potentially being hidden in some platforming level. Similar to other quest items like Casey's brush earlier in the game, the masks can all be collected simply by walking into them. The masks can be found in various locations:

Mask 1 Location

The first can be spotted immediately from anywhere in town, as it's out in the open on a ledge. Simply ride up the waterwheel located near Damian Dalt and his treasure chest, then jump onto the platform to obtain the mask.

Mask 2 Location

The second mask is in the tree above where Smee is crying. In order to get that high, the player will first need to do some light platforming, jumping across wooden blanks that circle the tree until they reach a tree house and the mask.

Mask 3 Location

The final mask isn't visible without first using thinner around town. If you talk to some pirate NPCs in the area, they'll claim to have heard something strange from the clock tower. With that tip in mind, you’ll need to scale the building behind where Daisy’s head is and use thinner on the clock tower. Inside the now-destroyed tower will be the third mask.

After obtaining the final Tiki Mask, you simply enter Tiki Sam's mask shop and turn them in to complete the quest and obtain the steering wheel required to progress through the story.

Alternate Method to Clear Quest

Like many quests in Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, there is an alternate way to clear this objective. If the player were to collect only a single mask and then use thinner on the back of Tiki Sam’s shop, they can steal the mask they have already turned in and then tell Sam it's a second one. This allows them to clear the quest by only turning in a single mask repeatedly.

Be warned though: if you try to turn in four or more masks by stealing multiple at once, Tiki Sam will become wise to your trick and you'll instantly fail the quest.