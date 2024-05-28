Epic Seven is a visually stunning mobile turn-based RPG by Smilegate. Immerse yourself in an anime-style universe where Diche, the Goddess of Life, summons her remaining power to shape the Guardians and the Heir of the Covenant. Join forces with these divine beings in a quest to restore balance and peace. Dive into multiplayer battles, engaging with players worldwide in strategic, turn-based combat that combines depth with captivating storytelling.

All Codes For Epic Seven

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Epic Seven. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/28

JAPANRO8 - Leif x3 and Gold x300,000

- Leif x3 and Gold x300,000 0819GLOBAL - Leif x3 and Gold x300,000

- Leif x3 and Gold x300,000 E7WCASIARO16 - Leif x3 and Gold x300,000

- Leif x3 and Gold x300,000 E7WC2023OPEN - Leif x3 and Gold x300,000

- Leif x3 and Gold x300,000 oceanbreeze - Leif x3 and Gold x300,000

- Leif x3 and Gold x300,000 speedfarm - Leif x3 and Gold x300,000

- Leif x3 and Gold x300,000 requiem - Leif x3 and Gold x300,000

- Leif x3 and Gold x300,000 THANKSHEIRALL - 10 Leif & 1,000,000 Gold (Valid till May 9)

- 10 Leif & 1,000,000 Gold (Valid till May 9) 09FINALS23 - Redeem Code for Free Rewards

- Redeem Code for Free Rewards LIVE0917DAY3 - Redeem Code for Free Rewards

- Redeem Code for Free Rewards DAY2LIVELIVE - Redeem Code for Free Rewards

- Redeem Code for Free Rewards 0909LIVEGIFT - Redeem Code for Free Rewards

- Redeem Code for Free Rewards DRAW0826DRAW - Redeem Code for Free Rewards

- Redeem Code for Free Rewards EULIVE0820 - Leif x3 and Gold x300,000

How to Redeem Codes in Epic Seven

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Epic Seven on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Open the Event News window. Click the "COUPON" button at the top right of the screen. Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.