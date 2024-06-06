Key Takeaways Unique design features including customizable keycaps and RGB screen make Epomaker TH80 Pro V2 stand out.

Offers full Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connectivity alongside wired option with no noticeable lag issues.

Bulky size and slight learning curve with keycap design are cons, but overall a budget-friendly option with unique features.

Most consumers are seeking the right keyboard from time to time, and with endless options, from big-name brands to niche mechanical ones, there are always going to be pros and cons for each.

The Epomaker TH80 Pro V2 slides into the market as a budget friendly option that can dance with the best of them, but has some cons that may put off customers.

Here's our review.

Epomaker TH80 Pro V2 Review: Pros

In a world where there's so many options for keyboards, Epomaker has tried to set themselves apart from others in numerous ways, and these include the unique design of the keycaps, alongside the mini screen located at the top right of the keyboard.

Some of the standout features that Epomaker advertises for the keyboard include:

"The TH80 PRO V2 is now fully VIA programmable, offering unparalleled control and personalization for every key. But that's not all – it also introduces a custom RGB screen, turning your keyboard into a vibrant canvas for expression and functionality."

This is evident in the build quality of the keyboard, as the overall construction is top notch, and you can tell where some of the design choices were made in regards to the keycaps. This is one of the larger pros of the keyboard, as they have an unique indent on the keycaps that allows for an easy typing process whether it's writing this review or gaming.

Moving along, one of the other notable stand outs of the Epomaker TH80 Pro V2 is the various ways you'll be able to use it. We mean this in the sense that the keyboard offers full Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connectivity, alongside the standard wired feature. These wireless options are fantastic, and throughout extensive sessions using the keyboard we haven't been able to notice any issues in terms of lag and what not.

They've noted the following in regards to the triple connectivity features. "Masterfully designed to cater to your dynamic lifestyle, EPOMAKER TH80 PRO V2 offers a trio of connection choices: the robustness of USB-C wired, the agility of 2.4GHz, and the freedom of Bluetooth 5.0 wireless. Effortlessly toggle between devices and tasks with unparalleled ease. At its heart lies a resilient 3000mAh battery, a powerhouse ensuring your flow remains uninterrupted."

Epomaker further notes that the "TH80 PRO V2 mechanical keyboard boasts a remarkable 1.14-inch customizable RGB screen, offering a new dimension of interaction and personalization. Tailor this mini display to showcase crucial game stats, system info, or personalized logos and animations. It's not just a tool; it's a canvas where your gaming identity comes alive."

While we're writing this as a pro for the time being, it's really a personal preference aspect of the keyboard, the screen doesn't really do much for us, as it's just there and you don't really notice it. However, some of you are bound to adore this screen, so we can see the positives to it.

Epomaker TH80 Pro V2 Review: Cons

The Epomaker TH80 Pro V2 falters in certain ways, mainly due to its bulkiness compared to other top-of-the-line models in the industry. The Epomaker TH80's offering of wireless functionality has its drawbacks, as the keyboard takes up quite a bit of space on your desk, which can be a point of discomfort for some users.

Furthermore, the circular indent on each keycap takes a bit of time to get used to, and there are moments when it doesn't feel right to use. However, after some time, you'll quickly become accustomed to these keys.

Epomaker TH80 Pro V2 Final Thoughts

There's a lot to unpack here when it comes to the Epomaker TH80 Pro V2, as it's a budget friendly keyboard that does offer some unique features, and we've enjoyed our time with it.

All in all, were going to grade the keyboard a 8.0/10, and we're interested in the future of Epomaker and where the brand goes to in the coming years.