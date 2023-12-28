Key Takeaways Patch 0.14.0.0 introduces Ground Zero, a new location with exclusive Scav access and updated quests, including a formidable boss named Kollontay.

New Guards for Boss Kaban, Basmach and Gus, add an intriguing dynamic to battles in Tarkov with their unique weapons.

Patch 0.14.0.0 brings a comprehensive rework to Shoreline, enhancing visuals, expanding areas, adding new containers, and promising an improved gameplay experience.

Escape from Tarkov enthusiasts can gear up for a server wipe and new gameplay experience with the unveiling of Patch 0.14.0.0 which were posted yesterday by appl3z0r the Lead Community Manager for the title. If you have never played before, Escape from Tarkov can be described as a challenging online first-person action RPG hat incorporates realism and MMO elements which unfold through a narrative-driven experience.

The latest update which is quite large, introduces Ground Zero, a city center location boasting modern infrastructure and skyscrapers dominated by TerraGroup's Russian branch office. Tailored for levels 1 to 20, Ground Zero features exclusive Scav access and updated text descriptions for key quests. In addition, the notorious Kollontay, a former MVD officer, emerges as a formidable boss in the Streets of Tarkov, patrolling the area around Klimov Shopping Mall and the Tarkov Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Patch Notes Summary:

New Guards for Boss Kaban - Meet Basmach and Gus

Boss Kaban's influence expands with the addition of his loyal associates, Basmach and Gus, in the latest update. Known for solving delicate issues and participating in illegal street races. Always in proximity to Kaban, Basmach favors machetes, while Gus opts for crowbars, adding an intriguing dynamic to the battles in Tarkov.

Shoreline Rework: A Visual and Gameplay Overhaul

Patch 0.14.0.0 brings a comprehensive rework to Shoreline, visually enhancing the landscape while maintaining key points of interest. The addition of a small cattle farm introduces new challenges with smugglers and Scavs. The rework optimizes the location, expands certain areas, and adds more than 30 new containers and Jaeger stashes. With over 1200 visual and minor bug fixes, Shoreline promises an improved and immersive gameplay experience.

A Wealth of New Weapons, Equipment, and Loot

There are an array of new items, weapon modifications, and customization options introduced in Patch 0.14.0.0. From compact assault rifles like KBP 9A-91 to machine guns like Degtyarev RPD, the arsenal receives many additions. The update also includes updated models and animations for the Simonov SKS 7.62x39 carbine, ensuring a fresh combat experience.

Revamped Hitbox and Armor System

A significant overhaul to the hitbox and armor system brings more depth and realism to Escape from Tarkov. Dividing the head into distinct hit zones aligned with protection zones of helmets, and introducing separate hit zones for thorax, stomach, and pelvic areas, the system offers a more detailed understanding of fatal wounds. The addition of 37 ballistic plates with unique parameters enhances the tactical depth of armor customization.

New Mechanics: Achievements, Hall of Fame, and More

The introduction of an achievement system offers players rewards for completing various objectives, with achievements persisting through wipes. The Hall of Fame in the Hideout allows players to display mementos, including dogtags of players killed by their PMC, offering combat skill bonuses. This update also brings a wealth of changes to the interface, including the ability to view profiles, making it easier to inspect gear, statistics, achievements, and favorite items of other players.

Vaulting and Shoulder Transition Enhancements

Patch 0.14.0.0 introduces obstacle vaulting, allowing players to climb and remain on obstacles or vault over them, enhancing tactical maneuverability. The addition of shoulder transition enables players to move firearms from the right shoulder to the left and back, facilitating better cover usage during engagements. Controls settings have been reset to default, with new actions such as "Shoulder transition" and "Vaulting" added to the configuration.

Preset Ammo Loading and Recoil Mechanics

Players can now save presets for loading ammunition into magazines, streamlining the process and allowing for quick magazine loading using predefined configurations. The recoil mechanics have undergone improvements to provide a more realistic and comfortable shooting experience. The new system includes flexible settings for balance adjustments based on analytical data and player feedback.

Lightkeeper Services and Weapon Rack

Completing specific Lightkeeper quests unlocks services such as "Sacred Amulet" for peaceful interaction with cultists, "Rogue Support" for safety against Rogues, and "Zryachiy Support" for backup from Zryachiy. The Weapon Rack feature allows players to add displayed weapons to their favorites, showcasing them in their profile for a personalized touch.

BTR Services and Stops in Streets of Tarkov

The addition of a BTR-82A to Streets of Tarkov introduces a unique dynamic. Offering services like "Taxi," "Move items to stash," and "Covering fire," the BTR facilitates safer travel and engagements in specific locations. The cost of services varies based on faction, Scav karma, Charisma skill level, and travel distance.

Quality of Life (QoL) Improvements

Patch 0.14.0.0 introduces visual changes to painkillers, an open door to the expanded Hideout after construction, and a revamped camera system for better navigation. Additionally, the reset of controls settings to default, improved camera controls in the Hideout, and changes to the painkiller visual effect contribute to a more streamlined and user-friendly experience in Escape from Tarkov.

Escape from Tarkov Beta - Patch 0.14 Trailer